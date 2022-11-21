LGBTQ employees are less happy with their pay, workplace benefits, and their jobs overall

On average, LGBTQ employees earn 90% of what a typical employee makes , and that’s only where the disparities begin. A new report by the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI) and Greenwald Research, which surveyed 605 LGBTQ respondents, found that the inequalities go deeper than just pay, with LGBTQ employees less likely to be offered benefits and less likely to be satisfied with their jobs overall. Here are some of the report’s key findings:

Job satisfaction : On average, 44% of LGBTQ employees were extremely or very satisfied with their job compared to 61% of non-LGBTQ employees. While LGBTQ employees tended to be more satisfied with their jobs as their income increased, the disparity between LGBTQ and non-LGBTQ employees also widened. Only 55% of LGBTQ employees earning $75,000 or more were satisfied with their job compared to 71% of non-LGBTQ employees in the same income bracket.

Benefits and paid leave : On average, only 34% of LGBTQ employees were satisfied with their benefits compared to 45% of non-LGBTQ employees. Only 47% of LGBTQ employees were satisfied with their paid leave compared to 55% of non-LGBTQ employees.

Benefit eligibility : In fact, LGBTQ employees were less likely to be eligible for employee benefit programs, even though they were just as likely to participate in benefit programs as non-LGBTQ employees. Only 73% of LGBTQ employees qualified for health insurance compared to 81% of non-LGBTQ employees; and only 63% qualified for a retirement plan compared to 71% of non-LGBTQ employees.

Work-life balance: Only 33% of LGBTQ employees were satisfied with their work-life balance compared to 40% of non-LGBTQ employees.

In a statement, Paul Fronstin, director of EBRI, pointed out that part of the reason for the disparity is that almost half of LGBTQ employees are under the age of 35, compared to only 24% of non-LGBTQ employees. However, this points to a greater need for more tailored approaches to benefits.

“Many employers and solutions providers are recognizing that one-size-fits-all benefits programs may not be as effective as more targeted approaches that address employees’ needs at a given point in time,” added Lisa Greenwald, CEO of Greenwald Research, in a statement.