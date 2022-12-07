How 125-year-old Smucker’s keeps its company culture fresh

I want to tell you about one of my favorite parts of the day. It’s late. The house is quiet, and I walk up to bed. As I lie there, I inevitably think of . . . something. It’s a cliché, the worries that keep us up at night, but this isn’t a time of worry for me. It’s a time of quiet reflection. And one topic I often find my mind drifting to is my company’s culture.

A few years ago, we introduced a new J.M. Smucker’s corporate brand identity, trading the basket of strawberries and ribbon of gingham (don’t worry, the Smucker’s brand logo and iconography remain intact) for a mark more reflective of who we are today—a Fortune 500 company with leading brands competing in three major categories: consumer foods, coffee, and pet food/pet snacks. As we discussed this important decision, I remarked on how everything about our business has changed over the years—except our values. That’s a source of pride for me, but it can create a sense of stagnation where culture is concerned. While our values are enduring, our culture, and how we live those values, must evolve.

This has come to life for us in countless ways, but the most recent, and significant, example of our evolving culture is the update of our Basic Beliefs.

[Image: J.M. Smucker Co.]

Changing the foundation of our culture was . . . intimidating

Our company’s Basic Beliefs are the principles that provide the foundation for everything we do, from key strategic decisions to our daily interactions. Our original Basic Beliefs, first drafted by my father and uncle more than 40 years ago, were based on the principles my great-grandfather held when he started the company in 1897. While Jerome Monroe (J.M.) Smucker’s principles were well-known by employees, he never fully articulated them. And so, in the 1980s, my dad and uncle decided it was time to write them down and teach them broadly. Our original Basic Beliefs, “quality, people, ethics, growth, and independence” were born—and they have been the center of our culture ever since. So, when we began discussing an update to these sacred principles, it was not without a little hesitation.