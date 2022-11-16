Why Airbnb sees in-house advertising creative as the key to brand success

BY Jeff Beer3 minute read

When Airbnb unveils its new product called Setup this week—aimed at providing more guidance and resources to new hosts—the marketing push behind it will look and feel exactly like the product itself. Even the fun little animations will be the same.

It sounds simple, and to a certain degree, the idea of consistency between brand marketing and brand experience isn’t new, but it’s much more complicated to accomplish. Airbnb’s marketing behind new products like Setup, AirCover for Hosts, and Airbnb Categories will continue and evolve an approach that the company began as it emerged from the pandemic, moving all advertising, design, and marketing in-house. It wasn’t alone. A Forrester study last year reported that number of in-house agencies grew 7% since 2019, and 47% of companies with in-house agencies grew the size of their teams. Airbnb credits the move with making its work better and more effective. “The way we’ve built is, rather than just advertise or communicate the brand, what we really do is take a look at our insights, and create products and features and innovations for those customers,” says Hiroki Asai, Airbnb’s head of global marketing. “Then we’ll use the brand marketing to explain them and educate people about how to use them.”

For Setup, Asai says the insight is that most people already have an Airbnb, they just don’t know it yet. They may think about listing their home on the platform, but run into a few obstacles. These new host products were created to remove some of those pain points—the ease of setup, reassurance of expanded coverage—and the campaign “Airbnb It” is there to explain it all. So far it sounds pretty standard. But Asai says what makes it different is that because Airbnb’s marketing and advertising team is in-house, it’s at the table when the products are being conceived, giving them more time and insight on how to market them. This has always been the promise of in-housing ad creative, but here Asai says the results match that promise. “You’ll see the advertising, go to the product, and it’s the same emotional flow,” says Asai, a 16-year Apple veteran who joined Airbnb in 2020. “You can tell it comes from the same place. How you find the product, how you use the superhost guides, how you use or come into contact with AirCover— the whole process is so seamless and under one insight, so the whole thing feels like it’s from one brand.”

The brand marketing focus on hosts continues Airbnb’s goals from last year, aimed less at promoting the platform for travelers, and more to the idea of becoming a host. CEO Brian Chesky said at the time, “Very few people at this point who travel regularly and book travel on the internet don’t know about Airbnb. But we don’t think enough people know about the incredible economic benefits to hosting and what it brings to people’s lives.” Part of that was the campaign and spot “Strangers,” also created in-house, which the brand credits with helping it boost traffic to its host landing page in campaign countries by nearly 40% in the fourth quarter. https://youtu.be/pdcElQTd8gM “I’ve always been a proponent of in-house, which allows creatives to work way further upstream than they can at the agency,” says Asai. “I’m a firm believer that creative should be at the table with products, with designers, engineers, marketers, all working from the same insight.”