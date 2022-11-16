Why is UC on strike? What to know about the massive walkout and push for better pay and benefits

On Monday, many classes were canceled across the University of California’s 10 campuses due to what is being called the country’s largest-ever academic strike. Around 48,000 tutors, fellows, teaching assistants, graduate students, and postdoctoral scholars joined the picket line to push for better benefits and compensation. The strike comes as faculty and students are caught up in the chaos of midterms, finals, and the holidays. Here’s what to know about the strike:
- UAW meets with UC officials. Nineteen thousand academics are represented by the United Auto Workers Local 2865, who met with UC officials for two hours on Monday. The UAW says they prefer to bargain directly with UC officials instead of bringing in a mediator. UAW put out a statement after initial bargaining, which notes that UC officials failed to mention affordable housing, one of the critical issues plaguing academic workers. “Members in all four bargaining units have proposed making on-campus housing more affordable for everyone by capping it at 30% of our base pay,” UAW wrote. “Making it available to those who need it most, including disabled and international Academic Workers and Academic Workers with dependents or families.”
- UC response. For the university’s part, representatives called on third-party mediators. In a statement on the website, UC says that UAW’s proposed wage increase “are more comparable to what private universities such as Harvard, MIT, and USC offer.” The university proposed small increases to the salary base by 4-7.5%, which the UAW says is not enough in a year when inflation was up 8.5%. Earlier this year, UC’s board of regents voted to approve 6-28% pay bumps for nine chancellors, raising their salary range to $522,000-$640,000.
- Basic demands. Academic workers are asking for adequate compensation to afford to live in the expensive cities where they work and study, including Berekely, San Francisco, Davis, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, Irvine, Santa Barbra, Merced, Riverside, and San Diego. Along with pay increases, the UC strikers are asking for more and better benefits, including support for international scholars, research funding, transit incentives, improved leave for caregivers, and childcare support.
- Students are stuck between a rock and a hard place. One Pharmacology and Toxicology Ph.D. student at UC Davis told Fast Company that she is simultaneously participating in the strike while continuing lab experiments because she doesn’t have faith that the UC system will meet strikers’ demands. “I’m striking because I want my voice to be heard—and I’m sure the strike would be a lot more powerful if people like me actually stop doing their work—but my principal investigator told me he would not be putting pressure on the university,” she said. “We’re overworked, extremely underpaid, and most of us cannot pay for our rent, or student loans, and we’re conditioned to believe that we cannot even question the conditions of our work.”