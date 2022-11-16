Why is UC on strike? What to know about the massive walkout and push for better pay and benefits

On Monday, many classes were canceled across the University of California’s 10 campuses due to what is being called the country’s largest-ever academic strike. Around 48,000 tutors, fellows, teaching assistants, graduate students, and postdoctoral scholars joined the picket line to push for better benefits and compensation. The strike comes as faculty and students are caught up in the chaos of midterms, finals, and the holidays. Here’s what to know about the strike: