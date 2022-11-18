How Mammoth is chasing CRISPR 2.0 with a smaller pair of scissors

This article is about one of the honorees of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. Read about all the winners here.

In 2016, Trevor Martin, a biology Ph.D. at Stanford, was growing restless. He’d fallen in love with synthetic biology, where discoveries were being made weekly, but was frustrated with the lab’s distance from real-world applications. And among the new discoveries, nothing was as tantalizing as CRISPR, a genetic tool found in bacteria and other organisms that researchers were using to effectively cut and paste DNA. If anything in a lab could help people—with anything from detecting and treating cancer to curing genetic diseases to building climate-resilient agriculture—this was it.

“Being able to reproducibly and reliably change the code of life, DNA and RNA, has been historically so incredibly difficult,” he says. “If we can program biology the same way we program a computer, that’s transformative.”

He’d been intrigued by a new paper from the lab of UC Berkeley professor Jennifer Doudna, whose pioneering research on CRISPR had been making waves, so he sent her an email. To his amazement, she responded. Martin connected with two of her star grad students, Janice Chen and Lucas Harrington, who were researching newer versions of CRISPR, including one that reported on the presence of targeted genes. In 2017, the four of them launched Mammoth Biosciences in a small lab in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood, with the aim of turning CRISPR’s pair of molecular scissors to a whole suite of apps. “We can leverage the great foundation that’s been built and take CRISPR to the next level,” says Martin.