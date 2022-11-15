November is shaping up to be the worst month of the year for tech layoffs

Just halfway through November, it’s on track to be the worst month for tech layoffs in an already terrible year. And barring a miracle, the fourth quarter will be the worst since the start of the pandemic.

Year to date, some 121,413 people at 789 different tech companies have lost their jobs. And the numbers are about to take another big jump.

Asana, on Tuesday, announced it was “reducing the size of our global team.” The company, which employs over 1,600 people did not detail how extensive the cuts will be, but reports put the figure at 9% (roughly 144 people). And Amazon began layoffs, following a report from the New York Times on Monday that the online retailer would lay off approximately 10,000 workers, largely in its devices organization.

Meanwhile, activist investor TCI is pushing Google parent company Alphabet to slash costs and head count, saying the company would improve efficiency by lowering its head count. It specifically mentioned the self-driving car unit Waymo as an area of weakness. In July, Google announced it was slowing hiring for the rest of the year and employees were urged to be “more entrepreneurial” in an all-hands memo.