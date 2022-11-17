How to build a platform to let online shoppers offset their emissions

Founded in 2020, Climate Vault is a carbon-offset company that takes offsetting a step further: working to also permanently remove carbon from the atmosphere. It buys carbon allowances from regulated compliance markets, sells them to clients, and then invests in carbon removal technologies to, in the company’s words, “lock up” the carbon.

The company was honored by Fast Company as one of the World Changing Ideas of 2022, and was chosen among the winners to work with digital transformation company Genpact to help make their complex process work seamlessly. The idea is that Climate Vault’s clients would offer offsetting options to their customers, as a part of their sustainability strategies. Customers would use the offset tool as they purchase items—such as, how you can pay for carbon offsets for a flights when you buy your ticket. But currently, those are average calculations of the emissions and not an exact representation of the flight an individual has taken. Climate Vault wants to offer a more verified, accurate offset figure for whatever items people buy. In order for that to work smoothly, explains Genpact’s chief digital officer Sanjay Srivastava, Climate Vault needs a platform that can work at scale, that is easy to access no matter what the business, that is trustworthy, and that can accurately feed back to the company about actual environmental impacts.

This requires seamlessly dealing with thousands of suppliers, shipping locations and routes, and customers, all of which would produce different carbon emission rates. “If there’s any friction in the transaction, the whole thing breaks,” Srivastava says. The carbon-allowance calculation also needs to happen instantaneously—just like how sales tax is calculated immediately as you check out online. “It all needs to happen in that split-second of decision-making,” he says. And because the regulated carbon markets that Climate Vault uses have dynamic pricing, with prices fluctuating all the time, it also requires managing rapidly shifting data. As customers buy products, and pay to offset carbon, they can’t have the offset quote fluctuate as they check out: Imagine buying a shoe online for which the price changes between adding it to your cart and checking out! So, the platform needs to react to dynamic pricing to give accurate costs, especially when consumers are buying several items in a single order. “How do you aggregate these micro-payments into a bulk purchase that matches the units that are sold on the dynamic price market?” he asks. Climate Vault and Genpact aim to complete the work by February or early March. At that point, if done well, the platform could have numerous applications: customers may be able to offset the emissions from their Uber trips while riding, or from their Airbnb bookings. Since carbon marketplaces are restricted and difficult to access for regular consumers, this would be a way to open it up to a huge audience. “We’re taking this very small, restricted marketplace, but allowing access to many different applications,” Srivastava says.

The sooner it starts running, the quicker they can see the environmental impacts. And in this case, it’s not just offsetting—but that carbon will also be removed from the atmosphere, as part of Climate Vault’s “one-two punch” approach, as removal technologies emerge. For Genpact, which typically works with “large, mainstream corporations,” it’s refreshing to do work that has some real-life impact. “This is actually very fulfilling and really good work,” Srivastava says.