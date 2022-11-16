The complicated business legacy of GE’s Jack Welch

BY Kaushik Viswanath6 minute read

Plenty of ink has been spilled on General Electric, the storied 130-year-old conglomerate that had its origins with Thomas Edison. With his new book Power Failure, William D. Cohan, a journalist and author of several books on American business, adds nearly 800 pages to this corpus, with the aim of delivering the definitive and final history of the company. And there is an air of finality to it: Although GE survives today, it has fallen far from the status it held in the ‘90s as the world’s most valuable company, and awaits being broken up into three separate companies next year.

Cohan tells the story chronologically, beginning with the founding of the company in the 19th century. He shines a light on a figure whose talent for business gets overshadowed in most other accounts by Edison’s genius for invention: Charles Albert Coffin. In 1883, Coffin, the CEO of a Massachusetts shoe company, bankrolled a struggling maker of dynamos in town. With Coffin’s guidance and capital, Thomson-Houston Electric Company achieved success, becoming a formidable competitor to the Edison General Electric Company. Coffin then conspired with Edison’s financial backers, including J.P. Morgan, to merge the two companies against Edison’s wishes, leaving a furious Edison with a mere 10% stake—and Coffin the president of the new General Electric Company, formed in 1892. [Photo: Penguin Random House] The early history of GE is fascinating not only for how it mirrors dynamics between founders and funders in modern startups, but also for the way in which the company’s history repeats itself. During the Panic of 1893—the financial crisis that drove unemployment to 20%—GE was already a conglomerate with a portfolio of holdings in several other companies as well as a financial institution that extended credit to customers of its products. This exposed the company to risks that nearly bankrupted it, and Coffin was so shaken that he resolved to make GE’s resiliency his overriding mission, ending the practice of lending credit to his customers and selling down the company’s holdings of other businesses. More than a century later, Coffin’s hard-won lessons would be forgotten, and his mistakes repeated, leaving GE vulnerable to much the same risks when the 2008 financial crisis struck, bringing it once again face to face with bankruptcy. Although it survived, it would never quite recover to its former glory.

Power Failure details the negotiations behind the many acquisitions and spinoffs that fueled GE’s growth, such as its on-again-off-again relationship with NBC over the decades; and the complicated role of GE Capital. The conglomerate’s financial arm, which grew enormously under Jack Welch, would come to account for more than half of its profits and make GE the world’s largest nonbanking financial institution, only to become an albatross around its neck in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. But at the core of Cohan’s narrative is a study in contrasts between its two main characters: Welch, who served as GE’s CEO and president from 1981 to 2001, and his successor, Jeff Immelt, who served from 2001 to 2017. Cohan was able to interview them both at length for his book before Welch died in the spring of 2020. Although some recent accounts, including New York Times columnist David Gelles’s new book, The Man Who Broke Capitalism, have called into question whether Welch’s heroic reputation was deserved and heaped criticism on the legacy he left behind, Cohan explores what made Welch such a celebrated business figure of his time, dubbed “manager of the century.” He paints a portrait of a leader relentlessly focused on the performance and efficiency of his business who, despite being known as a harsh boss who slashed GE’s workforce by more than 100,000, was able to cultivate talent within the company and rally his people to deliver their best thinking and effort year after year. Which is not to say Cohan shies away from Welch’s faults. He details Welch’s professional missteps, like his failed attempt to acquire the industrial giant Honeywell in the 11th hour of his tenure, and the public uproar around the terms of his extravagant retirement package from GE. Welch’s personal behavior comes under scrutiny too, like the hard partying that characterized his early days at GE, when his treatment of women would not have passed muster in the MeToo era; and the scandals that surrounded his third marriage, to Suzy Wetlaufer, the former editor-in-chief of the Harvard Business Review.

