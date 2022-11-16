5 things you should consider before making the jump from academia to startup

When I started my AI research journey at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), I had concerns about how AI could impact the world. As a computer scientist, I knew that available data sets and training algorithms could lead to unsound, biased, and non-robust models, which meant that those models could have a negative impact on the world.

Academia was the right environment for discovery and longer-term research around AI and bias. This setting allowed me to examine questions around fairness, machine learning model monitoring, and AI explainability, performing the kind of deep exploratory research necessary to make important discoveries.

Behind six years of research, my graduate student Shayak Sen and I determined that the market was mature enough to build a company that would tackle bias in AI and be grounded in AI explainability. I took a leave of absence from CMU, and Shayak and I teamed up with Will Uppington, an enterprise tech veteran, to found TruEra, with a mission to help companies build more effective and trustworthy AI.

Leaving academia for private enterprises is difficult, and determining the right time to make the move is probably the most challenging. And while the answer is probably different for everyone, my experience has taught me that it’s best to consider the following factors before making the jump.