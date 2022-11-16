5 things you should consider before making the jump from academia to startup

When I started my AI research journey at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), I had concerns about how AI could impact the world. As a computer scientist, I knew that available data sets and training algorithms could lead to unsound, biased, and non-robust models, which meant that those models could have a negative impact on the world.
Academia was the right environment for discovery and longer-term research around AI and bias. This setting allowed me to examine questions around fairness, machine learning model monitoring, and AI explainability, performing the kind of deep exploratory research necessary to make important discoveries.
Behind six years of research, my graduate student Shayak Sen and I determined that the market was mature enough to build a company that would tackle bias in AI and be grounded in AI explainability. I took a leave of absence from CMU, and Shayak and I teamed up with Will Uppington, an enterprise tech veteran, to found TruEra, with a mission to help companies build more effective and trustworthy AI.
Leaving academia for private enterprises is difficult, and determining the right time to make the move is probably the most challenging. And while the answer is probably different for everyone, my experience has taught me that it’s best to consider the following factors before making the jump.
1. Assess if the market needs the product you’re thinking of building
To you, it may seem like a no-brainer that there will be demand for your product, but you need to do extensive due diligence to determine if that is the case.
This includes talking to at least 50 potential customers and then showing them mocks of the product you plan to build. Ask them whether they would buy this product or some other product in this neighborhood. What are their top priorities and needs? What keeps them up at night? Is the problem you’re trying to solve one of them?
Shayak and I spent an entire year from 2017 to 2018 speaking to many potential customers in banking, insurance, technology, healthcare, and the gig economy to get a read from them on whether our product would be of value. We learned that while the technology underpinnings were there, the market wasn’t quite mature for our product. As a result, we held back on starting the company until 2019.