What older generations get wrong about Gen Z, according to a 23-year-old startup founder

BY Shalene Gupta6 minute read

Twenty-three-year-old Erifili Gounari started her social media company, The Z Link, during the pandemic. Social media comes naturally to Gounari, a native of Athens, Greece, and of the internet. Gounari got her start on social media as a 10-year-old creating blogs about her favorite books. At 11, she ventured into social media, and by the time she was 12, she had an Instagram account with 20,000 followers (now inactive). As a 17-year-old, she landed her first internship with a Greek startup.

While in college, she interned at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, where she ended up leading the museum’s social media strategy. A year later, she decided to launch The Z Link, which helps brands market to Gen Z, and has a team of over 20 people. A few months later, she was named to Greece’s Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2021. Gounari is currently based in London and is wonderfully easy to talk to. As befits a social media maven, she connects so effortlessly that, at times, I thought I was talking to a lifelong friend and bombarded her with all sorts of questions—from social media trends to requesting an in-depth analysis of our favorite content creators. She responded without missing a beat. Fast Company sat down with Gounari to talk about social media and Gen Z, with occasional detours to gush over Emma Chamberlain. This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Fast Company: As a society, what are some of our biggest misconceptions around Gen Z? Erifili Gounari: Well, it depends on who you ask. One of the things I see a lot from older generations is around our views of the world. I’ve heard a lot of older people complain we’re too idealistic, naïve, and want everything to be perfect socially, and that we’re just going through teenage activism. I think that’s not true—we’re the first generation to grow up with such vast access to information. It’s easier for us to have more productive conversations around the topics we care about. How do these misconceptions shape our marketing efforts to Gen Z?

Gen Z is the first generation that grew up bombarded with ads and digital marketing. Growing up so exposed to digital marketing, we have a much shorter attention span, but also a stricter filter for content. It’s hard to get our attention and keep it because we see so much content. Marketing to Gen Z basically shouldn’t be marketing. Instead ask: How can I have a conversation and connect with this generation and spread a message that they will care about? How can I make them laugh or offer some value to them? You preempted my next question, which was about what strategies to use to market to Gen Z. Can you elaborate on the strategies you use with your clients? As with every generation, you always need to ask, Why should Gen Z care about what you have to say? For some brands, this is a difficult question to answer because they don’t have a real reason to connect with Gen Z.

But say a brand has a good reason for connecting with Gen Z. Then you need to establish a tone that doesn’t sound like a marketer; you need to sound like a human. For example, Duolingo on TikTok has a very human voice; they aren’t putting out heavily edited content. You want the content to feel like it’s an exchange or a conversation not a one-way marketing effort. You mentioned Gen Z has a short attention span. How do you create something short that still has value? The fact that Gen Z has a short attention span doesn’t mean that the content needs to be short; it just means that you need to be creating content that will grasp their attention and retain it. Gen Z is also a generation that watches YouTube videos, listens to podcasts, and binges shows. The key here is even when you’re creating longer, valuable content, just making sure that it’s created in a way that will maintain our attention.

For example, recently, Architectural Digest did a house tour with Emma Chamberlain, which was like one of their best performing videos from that series for two reasons. One is that they already have Gen Z’s attention by providing all of their content through Pinterest and other platforms we are looking at. Then choosing to work with Emma Chamberlain, who is probably the most unanimously liked Gen Z creator, was very wise. Also, another key is making things shareable so that if you don’t watch it, you feel like you’re missing out. If all of your friends or accounts that you follow are sharing it, after the fifth time you see it, you’re like, ‘Okay, I kind of want to watch it too to understand what’s cool about it.’ So, if it’s a content series or piece of long form content that can achieve that, then that almost always guarantees that it will keep it interesting for that audience. It’s interesting that you say Emma Chamberlain is authentic because on the other hand, isn’t she also a brand? How do you straddle that line of marketing authentically?

The first thing that instantly comes to mind is that Emma Chamberlain is authentic because she makes it clear that she knows she’s giving a performance. She often acknowledges the fact that she knows she’s famous. She might talk about celebrity culture, and influencer culture, but she definitely acknowledges her place in it. In the video, she acknowledges that it’s crazy she has a multimillion-dollar house and is in her twenties. A lot of influencers just pretend that they are perfect and that their life is perfect, and never acknowledge that they’re just putting out a performance. Emma will share personal stories about herself that might be embarrassing, or she will share, like, her low moments and her high moments. It’s pretty rare to see that in an influencer. We’re also in the midst of the rise of cancel culture. How can people be authentic and open up about lows without getting canceled? In general, cancel culture is problematic. On social media, Gen Z is very often keeping people accountable and brands accountable and canceling them here and there, but we need to acknowledge more dichotomies. For example, we “canceled” fast fashion, but we’re the only generation that’s sustaining Shein as a place to shop.

I think cancel culture doesn’t have the same strength that it did a few years ago. Now people are more willing to help others become more educated and understand their mistakes. And if as a public figure you’re open to that, and you’re not defensive, I think cancel culture won’t hit you as hard. If you’re not a horrible human being, you’re not going to get truly canceled. Switching topics: You also manage a team of Gen Zers. What have you learned about managing Gen Z? What’s really working? I love having a Gen Z team. It’s one of my favorite things about my job. They all just have this very similar vibe where you don’t need to fake a professional strict culture. I can be myself as a founder and CEO [with] my team. I love the people that I work with. And a lot of them have become my friends. And I find it great to be able to just be very real and friendly with the people who work at my agency and not feel like their boss in a way. And things just work really well because of that.

What doesn’t work? Micromanaging. You get better results if you trust people to do what you hire them to do. Is there anything you’d like to add?