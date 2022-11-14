Twitter employees say Elon Musk is tanking morale by calling staff out publicly

Not content with laying off half of Twitter’s staff and alienating workers with an ominous introductory email , Elon Musk has taken his unique brand of management to new levels.

The entrepreneur and new owner of Twitter has started calling out issues—publicly, on the platform he now controls—with the codebase he inherited from previous ownership, and has been actively disagreeing with current and former staff over company spending. The tweets, which directly criticize engineers and the like who are now employed by Musk, have resulted in predictable pile-ons from his 100 million-strong following of true believers.

In recent days, Musk has sparred with former vice president for real estate and work transformation Tracy Hawkins, who disagreed with his assessment of the amount of money Twitter spent on employee meals in its offices, as well as Eric Frohnhoefer, a staff software engineer who has been at Twitter for eight years and oversaw the development of Twitter’s Android app, about its performance.

The reason for Musk’s combativeness? Twitter’s new owner seems to believe the company was bloated, entitled, and carrying extra weight. To be sure, Musk reiterated his support this week for a slimmed-down organizational philosophy, believing that “a small number of exceptional people can be highly motivated and can do better than a large number of people who are pretty good and moderately motivated.”