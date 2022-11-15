What’s happening in Iran

The last eight weeks have been some of the most chaotic times in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. In the first capital punishment sentence handed down since anti-government demonstrations began in September, an Iranian court has sentenced a protester to death for allegedly setting fire to a government building.

The government has been ruthless in its retaliation against people it perceives as causing instability, with judges doling out prison sentences and hundreds of people across the country being charged with “enmity against God” and “spreading corruption on Earth”—crimes that are punishable by death. There are reportedly as many as 20 Iranians currently facing the death penalty.

Here are some recent developments in the nationwide uprising for freedom in Iran.