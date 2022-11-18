GitHub’s code-writing tool Copilot helps keep developers ‘in the zone’

This article is about one of the honorees of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. Read about all the winners here.

Generative AI, in which machine learning models create things like text or imagery (as opposed to interpreting or classifying things), might change the way people in many industries do their work. Generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-3 (text) and Stability.ai’s Stable Diffusion (imagery), have become so powerful, and even creative, that some fear they may automate humans out of their jobs. Others believe such tools will just change existing jobs so that human workers spend more of their time training AI tools, which will then do much of the heavy lifting.

Beyond text and image generation, one of the first areas to benefit from generative AI is coding. In 2022, GitHub launched a new generative AI tool called Copilot, which works something like an advanced autocomplete function, allowing programmers various options on how to finish lines or sections of code.

“As you type, similar to when you type something in Gmail or Google Docs or Outlook it recognizes what you type and then infers what you want to type next,” says GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke. “And it uses a machine learning model called Codex from OpenAI to predict what is the next method.”