GitHub’s code-writing tool Copilot helps keep developers ‘in the zone’

This article is about one of the honorees of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. Read about all the winners here.
Generative AI, in which machine learning models create things like text or imagery (as opposed to interpreting or classifying things), might change the way people in many industries do their work. Generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s GPT-3 (text) and Stability.ai’s Stable Diffusion (imagery), have become so powerful, and even creative, that some fear they may automate humans out of their jobs. Others believe such tools will just change existing jobs so that human workers spend more of their time training AI tools, which will then do much of the heavy lifting.
Beyond text and image generation, one of the first areas to benefit from generative AI is coding. In 2022, GitHub launched a new generative AI tool called Copilot, which works something like an advanced autocomplete function, allowing programmers various options on how to finish lines or sections of code.
“As you type, similar to when you type something in Gmail or Google Docs or Outlook it recognizes what you type and then infers what you want to type next,” says GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke. “And it uses a machine learning model called Codex from OpenAI to predict what is the next method.”
Like other creatives, developers like to get in a zone. They like working within their code editor where they can focus and crank out code. But they must constantly leave the editor to access one of a long line of tabs open in their browser, which contain things like snippets of code they may need, or code testing resources, or documentation.
Copilot’s job, then, is to be an intelligent gopher that anticipates what the developer needs to fill blanks and solve problems, then present the developer with some options for doing so within the editor environment. The developer can also just describe what they need in plain language, like “return the largest integer in a list.”
“It can suggest full-line methods, multi-line methods, whole test cases, or algorithms [such as] bubble sort or things like that,” Dohmke says. Copilot, which is delivered as a plug-in to popular code editors such as Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code, does as much of that code-grabbing and reference work as possible, so that the developer can spend time on harder problems.