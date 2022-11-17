Google is trying to solve the dreaded experience makeup-wearers know all too well: finding a foundation match online.

The tech giant on Thursday announced a new augmented reality shopping feature meant to help consumers find an easier shade match. Google is introducing a new photo library of photos featuring 148 models who represent a spectrum of skin tones, ages, genders, ethnicities, skin types, and face shapes.

Google has heavily invested in its online shopping segment in recent years as it looks to compete against Amazon. The company has stressed that it doesn’t want to be seen as a retailer, but rather a platform where people can discover new items.

Users are able to search for a foundation shade on Google across a range of prices and brands. (Google says it’s starting with 2,000 options.) For example, if a person wants to see the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, they can type that in and see what a specific shade looks like on models with similar skin tones, including before and after shots. After deciding on a shade, the consumer can select a retailer to purchase.