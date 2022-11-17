Google is trying to solve the dreaded experience makeup-wearers know all too well: finding a foundation match online.
The tech giant on Thursday announced a new augmented reality shopping feature meant to help consumers find an easier shade match. Google is introducing a new photo library of photos featuring 148 models who represent a spectrum of skin tones, ages, genders, ethnicities, skin types, and face shapes.
Google has heavily invested in its online shopping segment in recent years as it looks to compete against Amazon. The company has stressed that it doesn’t want to be seen as a retailer, but rather a platform where people can discover new items.
Users are able to search for a foundation shade on Google across a range of prices and brands. (Google says it’s starting with 2,000 options.) For example, if a person wants to see the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, they can type that in and see what a specific shade looks like on models with similar skin tones, including before and after shots. After deciding on a shade, the consumer can select a retailer to purchase.
Google says that more than 60% of online beauty shoppers have decided not to purchase a beauty or cosmetic item online because they didn’t know which color or shade to choose. Additionally, 41% have returned an item because it was the wrong shade.
“Users are telling us that they want to be able to see foundation colors on people that look like them, and so we’re excited to get this out,” says Lilian Rincon, Google’s senior director of product management.