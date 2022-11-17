Innovation by Design Awards Deadline This Friday, 4/11. Apply Now!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Google is introducing a new photo library of photos featuring 148 models who represent a spectrum of skin tones, ages, genders, ethnicities, skin types, and face shapes.

[Animation: courtesy of Google]

Author's image

BY Jessica Bursztynsky

Google is trying to solve the dreaded experience makeup-wearers know all too well: finding a foundation match online.

The tech giant on Thursday announced a new augmented reality shopping feature meant to help consumers find an easier shade match. Google is introducing a new photo library of photos featuring 148 models who represent a spectrum of skin tones, ages, genders, ethnicities, skin types, and face shapes.

Google has heavily invested in its online shopping segment in recent years as it looks to compete against Amazon. The company has stressed that it doesn’t want to be seen as a retailer, but rather a platform where people can discover new items.

[Image: courtesy of Google]

Users are able to search for a foundation shade on Google across a range of prices and brands. (Google says it’s starting with 2,000 options.) For example, if a person wants to see the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, they can type that in and see what a specific shade looks like on models with similar skin tones, including before and after shots. After deciding on a shade, the consumer can select a retailer to purchase.

advertisement

Google says that more than 60% of online beauty shoppers have decided not to purchase a beauty or cosmetic item online because they didn’t know which color or shade to choose. Additionally, 41% have returned an item because it was the wrong shade.

“Users are telling us that they want to be able to see foundation colors on people that look like them, and so we’re excited to get this out,” says Lilian Rincon, Google’s senior director of product management.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics