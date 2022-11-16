Airbnb is improving safety features and expanding its anti-party technology

The vast majority of users booking reservations on the platform will need to verify their identity moving forward (something that some hosts already require before accepting a reservation). The feature, which asks for credentials like valid government IDs or legal name and address, will be rolled out to the top 35 countries and regions on Airbnb, which the company says make up 90% of reservations.

“Most people don’t realize this, but 80% of our [active] guests and hosts are already verified,” Tara Bunch, Airbnb’s head of global operations, said in an interview with Fast Company. “As we sought input from guests and hosts, what we heard was that they want to see us identity-verify everyone. So as we’ve built our tools and really understood what it took to identity-verify in all these countries, we feel like we’re in a position now where we can roll this out in a few that’s reasonably seamless and integrated in the product.”

Airbnb is also launching its anti-party technology in the U.S. and Canada following an initial pilot in August that Bunch says proved successful. The feature, which is meant to curb disruptive and dangerous events, weighs factors including a user’s history of positive reviews and history with the service, length of the requested booking, and time of week for the booking to determine whether the booking is safe. If not, the guest is barred from booking that spot and can get only a private room in a home or a hotel room, where it’s less likely one can throw a party. The feature is already fully implemented in Australia and is slated to roll out globally in the spring.