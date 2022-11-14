Laid-off tech workers could get help launching startups with these professional lifelines

Tech companies have been thinning their ranks with mass layoffs in recent weeks. Twitter, recently acquired by Elon Musk, laid off thousands of employees (with potential legal ramifications ), and is setting the stage to clear out even more by demanding employees appear back in offices. Further, Meta notified 13% of its workforce that their positions were being terminated. Other firms from Redfin to Lyft to Intel are also cutting jobs.

In all, it means that an influx of tech workers will hit the labor market in the coming weeks and months with the economy already standing on shaky ground. Fortunately for those workers, some organizations are throwing out professional lifelines.

One such lifeline is the “Funded Not Fired” program, launched last week by venture capital firm Day One Ventures, which is looking to tap into the scores of talented-but-newly-jobless tech workers who may be ready to launch startups of their own. After seeing Stripe cut 14% of its workforce earlier this month, Day One founder Masha Bucher says she “saw Twitter ready to lose thousands, and thought that there was no way there weren’t a few great founders in there somewhere.”

So she launched Funded Not Fired, which will invest seed funding of $100,000 in 20 founders in the coming weeks, and next year will choose the top performers from the initial cohort and invest another $1 million in each.