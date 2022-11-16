IRS warning: If you’re still owed a stimulus check, today’s your last day for Free File

It seems hard to believe now, but there was a time not that long ago when much of the country was sheltering in place and the federal government was hard at work doling out stimulus checks to millions of Americans.

The final round of those checks—officially called Economic Impact Payments—started going out in March 2021, and while the vast majority of the payments have long since been delivered, the checks for some eligible taxpayers simply never came. If you fall into that category, the only way to get your payment is to claim it on your 2021 tax return as a Recovery Rebate Credit.

Now, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is issuing one final warning to taxpayers, saying they only have a few hours left to file their 2021 tax return through the agency’s Free File system, which is a joint effort between the IRS and tax software makers. The system is meant to provide a free and easy way for people under a certain income threshold to file their taxes online.

According to the IRS, the Free File system will only remain active until this Wednesday, November 17, at Midnight ET. Then it will officially close for the season. For taxpayers whose 2021 income was $73,000 or less, Free File offers access to a number of online tax-preparation options. You just have to go to the site and see what’s available. For people who are above the income threshold, the IRS offers what it calls “Free File Fillable Forms,” which basically let you do your own taxes online. Again, these forms will not be available after Wednesday.