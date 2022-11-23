Fast company logo
A new book titled ‘Pools from Above’ captures the familiar shape of swimming pools from an unfamiliar perspective.

The geometric beauty of pools seen from above

[Photo: Brad Walls]

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon

Anyone who’s ever flown over Los Angeles knows the familiar sight of pools glimmering amid the concrete. There’s something anonymous about pools when viewed from above, rendered like silky blue pixels dotted around the landscape below. But pools have plenty of personality—all you have to do is get a little closer.

A new book gets quite a bit closer. Pools from Above features 89 pools shot by Australian aerial photographer Brad Walls using drones. From attraction parks in Sydney to iconic residences in Palm Springs, the book captures pools from about 40 feet above the ground, revealing familiar shapes from an unfamiliar perspective. For a limited time, the photographs are also available in poster format, at $99 a piece.

