How Matter is making the smart home less stressful

This article is about one of the honorees of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. Read about all the winners here.

According to Tobin Richardson, the group’s president and CEO, it was a matter of timing, persistence, and—once pandemic restrictions eased—maybe a few libations to help calm industry tensions.

How did the Connectivity Standards Alliance, the group behind Matter , get Apple, Amazon, and Google to agree on an industry standard for smart homes?

In October, after numerous delays, the CSA finally launched Matter as a path forward for one of consumer tech’s most confounding product categories. Smart homes have long been a mess, in large part because you never know whether different products will play nicely together. Matter is giving those devices a common language, while also offering simpler setup, faster performance, and better security. Roughly 200 devices are being certified for Matter now, with a broader rollout expected in 2023.

Matter still has a long way to go in applying its standard to a full range of smart home products, and tech companies may seek new forms of lock-in even as they claim to champion openness. But even getting to this point, with buy-in from the biggest tech companies, is a triumph.

What Matter does

Matter’s clearest benefit how it will take the guesswork out of buying a light bulb, door lock, or other smart home gadget. Previously, device makers had to choose between platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit, and it was rare to see a device support all of them. With Matter, any device that supports the standard will automatically work with any platform that does the same.