Employers are asking applicants to do ‘test work’ for free—workers can push back

BY Arianna O'Dell7 minute read

It is becoming increasingly common for potential employers to ask applicants to do “test work” before getting hired. This work is supposed to serve as a trial run of sorts, to see if it’s a good fit for both employer and potential employee. In theory, it may seem like a reasonable, even practical idea for both parties. However, in practice, it allows employers to hold all the cards, keep potential employees in the dark, and get a bit of free work out of them while they’re at it.

I recently spoke with a friend who did 20 hours of free work as part of a trial period, only to get ghosted by the company. This is not only an unprofessional and cruel way to treat an applicant, it’s also shortsighted. In an increasingly competitive market for talent, workers are looking for more integrity from their employers. Now, more than ever, job seekers are demanding transparency and forthrightness from employers, potential or otherwise. They’re also willing to share information, from interview practices to salaries, with other job seekers. According to job search engine Adzuna, “A vast majority of US employees (86%) would be open for their colleagues to know how much they earn and 73% think employers making salaries more transparent would make the workplace fairer.” Adzuna also found that a shocking mere 3% of US companies are transparent about their salaries. Although that’s up from 1% in 2020, it remains a pitifully low figure. And not only do many companies lack transparency, ghosting also seems to be an increasingly common practice amongst employers.

One potential solution: pay applicants for their time. Let’s rethink this power imbalance There is a massive imbalance of power in the interview process. Recruiters and hiring managers often hold most of the power—the ability to offer something a job seeker wants—and job seekers can easily be leveraged into feeling that they have to do anything requested if they want a legitimate shot. “It doesn’t occur to us that saying ‘no’ can actually increase our value. We get locked into the frame of doing what was asked,” explains Ted Leonhardt, a negotiation expert and career coach.

One applicant I spoke with (who wishes to remain anonymous) says they applied to a company that asked for a 30-minute marketing campaign pitch. Seems like a reasonable way to assess a candidate, right? The problem here was threefold: first, the employer insinuated that the process shouldn’t take that long; second, the applicant spent over 10 hours perfecting their presentation; third, the applicant’s work was then disregarded. “After I spoke to the CEO, they ghosted me for one week. I sent a follow up email on a Thursday, at the one-week mark,” remembers the applicant. “The recruiter called the following Tuesday and said they went with another candidate. He did not thank me for my time, nor acknowledge the work I put in. Nothing. I also never heard from the hiring manager again.” This kind of opaque, unprofessional behavior and blatant disregard for people’s time and labor is one reason why candidates are increasingly skeptical of employers.

Saying “no” can be difficult Saying “No” when employers ask for unpaid work can be difficult, especially during the application process for a job you really want. “In my experience, you can’t push back. Pushing back makes a candidate unattractive,” says one worker. “It’s not about the money; it’s the unwillingness to do what [the company] asks.” However, “The positions in which unpaid interview tasks are requested are all with large companies that can afford to pay for tasks they feel are required to test a candidate’s competency,” says Leonhardt. “Basically, it’s just freelance work they’re asking for. So, why shouldn’t they pay?”

While it may feel uncomfortable, pushing back is a sign that you understand your value and that you deserve respect. Of course, this can be easier said than done—especially when you’re desperate for a job or a change. But workers should be compensated for their work, and the more that workers refuse to do “test work” without compensation, the more that employers will be forced to change the way they recruit talent. How can candidates push back? Fortunately, there are respectful ways to push back against unpaid “test work.” Leonhardt suggests candidates tell employers if they feel they are being taken advantage of. He adds that if an employer refuses to provide compensation, candidates should instead show examples of previous relevant work.

And candidates can also push back against rushed timelines. “If you feel a requested task is too time-consuming, then it’s important that you explain clearly to the recruiter or company about your time constraints,” advises Melinda Vedder, Chief People Officer at Xplor Technologies. “Clear communication is important because there may be other options to demonstrate your skills and experience, (past work examples, references, etc.), as well as potential accommodations that can be made to complete tasks that meet your availability.” Vedder adds that applicants should remember that they are also interviewing their potential employers, and that they are entitled to ask about where they stand in the interview process.

advertisement

“It’s also important to understand whether you’ve been shortlisted and what the full interview process will be,” she says. “For example, how many rounds of interviews or assessments are needed before the employer will decide. Clear communication will also help an employer determine where they may need to adjust their process to provide a positive candidate experience, and that your time will be valued.” Workers can also push back against employers that ghost them during the application process—though it can be difficult. Vedder recommends calmly following up with the recruiting team to get feedback on your application. “There could be several reasons for a delayed response: they may have a lot of roles to fill, or be short-staffed, or they may be still deliberating on candidates to short list. Try not to take it personally,” she says, adding that applicants should keep note of the companies that treat them with respect during the interview process. “Remember that a recruitment process is an invaluable first impression of a company—companies who keep you regularly updated during their recruitment processes are ones that truly care about their culture and people.”

Pushing back against employers is not easy, it may even feel disrespectful but not paying workers for their time is also disrespectful. What employers can do differently Kate Walling, a Silicon Valley marketing leader says that employers should understand the sacrifice they are asking workers to make when they ask for “test work.” “If you are asking for free work, ask for consent from the candidate to participate,” she says. “And be fully transparent if it is a highly competitive process and be realistic about the amount of time it will take the candidate to prepare the work.”

Hiring practices like this are bad because they treat people like expendable commodities to be used and then discarded, explains Walling, adding that asking workers for unpaid work can hurt their reputation among applicants. “No one likes to give a lot of free work and then not get the role, and that will affect your Glassdoor rating (candidates can rate their interview experience), which will negatively affect the company’s employer brand as they try to hire future candidates,” she says. “The best solution is when employers choose an assessment process that does not involve free work or to pay candidates for their time. This way it is not too negative of a process for the candidate if they are not selected after doing the work.” Workers understand they won’t get every job they apply for, but a little common courtesy can go a long way.

“If a candidate goes through an assessment but does not get the job, the hiring manager should reach out directly so that the candidate leaves the process with closure and the company has not made an already difficult journey even harder for the person,” suggests Walling. Why workers are pushing back now Some may point to the Great Resignation as a key moment when employees began becoming more fed up with unsatisfying jobs and questionable employment practices, but the truth is, this resistance has been boiling for a long time. According to Harvard Business Review, the resignation rate has been climbing .10 percentage points since 2009. The Great Resignation was merely a tipping point that has sparked a massive reshuffling of labor. People are demanding higher paying wages and better treatment to avoid burnout. For many, work-life balance is more important than ever. In this climate, treating workers like commodities is short-sighted.

The job search is hard, as is recruitment, but it doesn’t have to leave either side with bad tastes in their mouths. If you’re looking for work, know your worth and demand respect from potential employers and communicate your needs clearly. If you’re looking for talent, practice transparency and respect candidates time and work. Arianna O’Dell is the founder of Airlink Marketing.