Mercedes Formula One was skeptical of crypto sponsorships. Now it’s racing to drop FTX

Earlier this year, in an interview for a story on FTX’s rise in sports sponsorship, Mercedes Formula One commercial director Richard Sanders told Fast Company that he was skeptical about getting the team involved in anything crypto related. “It’s funny, initially, I famously said, ‘We’re not going to do a deal with a crypto brand for at least 18 months to two years because we need to let things settle down,” Sanders said in comments not previously published. “There’s a lot of hype, and it’d be good to know when the winners are clear.'”

However, at the time, the hype won out. “Two weeks later, someone in my team said, ‘It’s pretty obvious the winners are getting clear,'” said Sanders. “We can’t wait 18 months to two years, if we’re conservative here we’re going to end up not having a good deal for Mercedes F1.'”

Sanders said that the team’s due diligence was a long process. While evaluating potential crypto partners—which also included Binance, Kraken, and Coinbase—Sanders said they were most concerned with who was the responsible entity if things didn’t go as planned.