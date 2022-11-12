Trevor Project CEO ousted amid questions over past McKinsey work

Amit Paley is out as CEO of the Trevor Project, the nonprofit providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth, reportedly because of his previous work with consulting giant McKinsey & Co.

Before joining the Trevor Project, Paley worked for McKinsey as an associate partner for six years. In that time, he is said to have provided extensive counsel to Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, a highly addictive opioid that many credit with the escalation of the opioid epidemic in America.

In July, HuffPost reported on Paley’s involvement with Purdue, including working to salvage its reputation by downplaying the dangerous effects of its drugs, and teaming with Purdue executives on strategies to boost the company’s product sales, including opioids.

In a statement to HuffPost at the time, Paley said that he regretted his role in the opioid crisis: “Seven years ago, when I was a consultant at McKinsey, I was assigned to a project for Purdue. If I knew then what I know now, I would not have agreed to do any consulting for that company, and I regret that I did.”