Former Vine executives weigh in on Elon Musk’s idea to bring back the app

On October 30, newly appointed “Chief Twit” Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll with a simple question: “Bring back Vine?” Nearly five million votes later, the poll closed with a resounding “Yes,” with 69% of the nearly five million respondents voicing their support for reviving the short-form video service .

Bring back Vine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

But could a Vine relaunch actually be successful in the modern day? The platform, known for its six-second looping format, shut down in January 2017. Since then, there have been numerous attempts to revive the app, including Vine 2, which now exists as an app called Huddles. But nostalgia for the original Vine persists, as evidenced by Musk’s Twitter poll results.

Karyn Spencer, former head of creator development at Vine, says those results were a hot topic in a group chat she maintains with former Vine coworkers. To Spencer, the poll exemplifies a trend she’s seen since the app went dark: People like remembering Vine more than they liked the app itself.

“If all of those people who voted ‘Yes’ were daily active users on Vine, then we would have never shut down,” Spencer says. “We’ve seen for years now, celebrities will post, ‘I miss Vine!’ and the tweet goes viral. The nostalgia for Vine is more popular than the app ultimately was at the end.”