The FTX collapse is a harsh lesson in hype advertising

BY Jeff Beer

Larry David had never, ever, ever appeared in a Super Bowl commercial. There was no real teaser or trailer weeks beforehand, as is now custom. Instead, cryptocurrency exchange FTX decided to go old school and ambush audiences with the legendary comedian during the actual game.

Created with agency DentsuMB, “Don’t Miss Out on Crypto” featured the Curb Your Enthusiasm and Seinfeld creator being a skeptic on such historically important inventions as the wheel, the fork, the toilet, democracy, the light bulb, the dishwasher, the Sony Walkman, and, of course, FTX. The spot made FTX one of the most retweeted brands during the Super Bowl, and won the “Most Comical” honorific from USA Today‘s Ad Meter. https://youtu.be/BH5-rSxilxo Bitcoin would hit is peak value about three months before this commercial aired. It’s been on a gradual slide ever since. Meanwhile, the collapse of Terra/Luna currency, bankruptcy of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows, among others, has made 2022 a rough year for the category. Then on Friday, FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried stepped down and the company declared bankruptcy. Cue the memes: Larry was right.

There are a laundry list of issues surrounding the dramatic rise and fall of FTX, but one is how most of the advertising for the brand—and the bulk of crypto-related brands—has, for at least the past year, used celebrity and hype to frame crypto investment as a historically good move. As Matt Damon (now infamously) said, while comparing crypto to the invention of human flight and space travel, “Fortune favors the brave.” Crytpo.com was also in this year’s Super Bowl, with a spot starring both 2022 LeBron and 2003 LeBron. The younger LeBron asks, “Is the hype too much? Am I ready?” And 2022 LeBron answers, “I can’t tell you everything, but if you want to make history, you gotta call your own shots.” Despite this thinly-veiled version of “do your own research,” the tagline is still crystal clear: “Fortune favors the brave.” The subtext was clear, the train was leaving the station, and if you wanted a ride to the crypto promised land, you better buy your ticket now. This trend of painting it as a historically good decision, after so much money has been lost, will only further entrench the ad industry’s reputation as glorified snake oil salespeople.

