This practical kit is designed for managing pregnancy loss

Losing a pregnancy is traumatic, whether it happens by miscarriage or abortion. It’s emotionally grueling, but it is also painful and messy, with plenty of bleeding.

Frida, a baby and pregnancy company, wants to provide some practical help. Today it launches its Recovery Kit for Incomplete Pregnancies—filled with products designed to address the physical issues and ailments resulting from miscarriage and abortions: an upside-down bottle for washing the vaginal area, disposable underwear, and ultra-absorbent maxi pads. Just as important, the kit (including the marketing around it) draws attention to how painful incomplete pregnancies are in order to garner empathy for women having to experience them. Chelsea Hirschhorn, Frida’s president and CEO, says that she personally experienced two unexpected pregnancy losses. “We felt it was important to address this isolating and physically challenging time in a woman’s life with the same thoughtfulness and sensitivity as we do for women who leave a hospital with a baby,” she says. “Especially in light of how similar some of the needs are.” Indeed, she points out that all of the products in this kit are curated from Frida’s existing product line. “Vaginal bleeding and uterine pain or cramping are symptomatic of almost all post-pregnancy experiences, baby or not,” Hirschhorn says. “An overnight menstrual pad sometimes doesn’t cut it.”

Frida is best known for its original product—a tool that helps parents suck the snot out of their babies’ noses—which first arrived in the U.S. from Sweden in 2006. Over the past decade, however, the company has expanded its product line, creating products that help people with the messiest aspects of pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting, including C-section recovery kits and devices that help gassy babies fart. Frida’s branding is often humorous, designed to point out how relatable and absurd these experiences can be, but Hirschhorn says the company approached this particular kit differently. The recovery kit is packaged simply and sensitively, deliberately abandoning the levity and humor the brand is otherwise known for, she says. Pregnancy losses are incredibly common, affecting a quarter of all pregnancies. On top of that, roughly a million abortions take place in the United States every year. These abortions are increasingly resulting from taking a series of pills, rather than removing the fetus in a clinical setting. Called medical abortions, they have jumped from 39% in 2017 to 54% in 2022, no doubt a consequence of the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and states’ decision to limit access to abortions. The experience of a miscarriage and a medical abortion are identical. There is painful cramping followed by vaginal bleeding that can be very heavy. Unless there are medical complications, women generally have to deal with these issues themselves, which means heading to the drugstore to buy menstrual pads and over-the-counter painkillers. In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision, a surge of women stocked up on abortion pills, so they would have them on hand in case of emergency. And now, some women may choose to have the Frida recovery kit on hand as well.