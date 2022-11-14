Inside an Airbnb cofounder’s latest venture: Building tiny backyard homes

In 2008, a few years after graduating from design school, Joe Gebbia cofounded Airbnb—and he believes the company succeeded because of its focus on design. Now he’s starting a new company with the same ethos but a different challenge: how to build better tiny homes for backyards.

[Image: Samara]

Samara, the startup, began as an innovation studio inside Airbnb that looked for new products for the company and new ways to create social change. The team eventually began to focus on backyard houses, also known as accessory dwelling units, or ADUs. The first product, a net-zero tiny house called Backyard, is launching now, and Samara has spun out into a new business. “As the product progressed, it got to the stage where it just made more sense to be an independent company,” Gebbia says.

[Image: Samara]

The prefab houses come in two sizes, a 430-square-foot studio and a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, and are intended to serve multiple uses. It’s a “flexible dwelling that can adapt to new ways of living,” Gebbia says. The percentage of households with multiple generations under one roof has more than doubled in the U.S. since the 1970s, and some people may use it as space for their in-laws. Others may use it as a home office, or space for creative projects, or as a rental. And yes, it could be used as an Airbnb, though the company isn’t promoting it solely for that purpose.

The houses can also generate more electricity than they use. “Our first step toward sustainable energy production is not to use very much,” says cofounder and CEO Mike McNamara. “So, first, we made it really tight, really well engineered, and really efficient.” It uses less than half the energy, the company says, of a standard house of the equivalent size. All of the appliances are electric, and the house can run off of a row of solar panels on the roof. An optional second row of solar panels produces extra energy that can be sent back to the main house, helping the homeowners save money.