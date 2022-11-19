Fast company logo
Give yourself a break this holiday season by opting out of unwanted snail mail.

Stop junk mail, catalogs, and credit offers from clogging your mailbox

[Source photo:
Mihai Moisa/Unsplash]

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

Apparently the holidays are in full swing:  Our mailbox is chockablock with a steadily increasing number of catalogs, flyers, and other unwanted detritus every day.

There’s really nothing like a wasted trip to the mailbox, either, especially as it’s getting colder outside. So, if you’re looking to cut down on dubious mail, here’s a handful of places you can go to opt out.

General junk mail

DMA stands for the Direct Marketing Association, and its website, DMAchoice.org, is an excellent first stop in your mailbox decluttering journey.

There are a couple of things to know about this service. First, it costs $4. Second, it only lasts 10 years for that $4.

Third, it’s a nuclear option. There’s no choosing to allow mail based on certain categories or stores you might like.

That’s probably not a huge issue, as the promise here is to “stop all unsolicited promotional mail”—i.e., mail you never asked for in the first place.

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.

