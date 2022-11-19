Stop junk mail, catalogs, and credit offers from clogging your mailbox

Apparently the holidays are in full swing: Our mailbox is chockablock with a steadily increasing number of catalogs, flyers, and other unwanted detritus every day.

There’s really nothing like a wasted trip to the mailbox, either, especially as it’s getting colder outside. So, if you’re looking to cut down on dubious mail, here’s a handful of places you can go to opt out.

General junk mail

DMA stands for the Direct Marketing Association, and its website, DMAchoice.org, is an excellent first stop in your mailbox decluttering journey.

There are a couple of things to know about this service. First, it costs $4. Second, it only lasts 10 years for that $4.