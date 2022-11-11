Why the new XBB COVID ‘nightmare variant’ may be less scary than it sounds

The latest coronavirus variants circulating the world, including BQ.1.1 and XBB, have spurred some fairly dramatic reporting. Some outlets have dubbed XBB “the nightmare variant,” a transformation of the other COVID variants that is especially wily at evading the immune system, including protections from prior vaccination and prior infection. But the evidence to date suggests that the actual effects of BQ.1.1 and XBB have yet to manifest in massive surges in hospitalization or deaths.

There is a spectrum of new COVID variants circulating, and their propensity is driven by geography. In the U.S. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are making up a larger and larger share of new cases, while previous Omicron subvariants such as BA.5 are the cause of fewer new infections, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Source: CDC.com

Given the global and airborne nature of coronavirus, any country can be a breeding ground for a worldwide problem, but so far, XBB, the newest variant that appears to have a concerning ability to cause infection despite vaccination or previous infection, has only been seen in large numbers in a few countries in Asia, including Bangladesh and India, with only a smattering of cases in the U.S. “The only place that has seen a wave due to one of these new variants is Singapore, which is now in descent, and did not have a major corresponding spike in hospitalizations or deaths,” wrote Eric Topol, a physician-scientist and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, wrote in a post on his Ground Truths Substack. “XBB is dominant in other countries like Bangladesh and India, which have not shown any spike in cases or deaths to date.”

Topol does note that booster rates are very high in Singapore and prior COVID infection rates are high in India and Bangladesh, which likely offered some protection.