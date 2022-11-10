After FTX implosion rocks crypto, Tether looks shaky as fears grow of a domino effect

With crypto giant FTX looking on the brink of collapse , a new panic has sunk into the crypto community as concerns grow over its ripple effect.

In particular, FTX held large reserves of the crypto stablecoin Tether—and in a liquidity crisis, the crypto exchange could be forced to sell off all of its assets, thus flooding the market with Tether and plunging its value.

While some had hoped an acquisition by Binance would save FTX from this fate, with the deal now scuttled, it’s looking far more likely that FTX will undergo some sort of liquidization with unknowable contagion. And in the wake of the news, Tether has already begun to wobble from its peg.

The token—which is managed by the Hong Kong-based iFinex, the company that also owns the top-ten crypto exchange Bitfinex—is pegged to the price of the U.S. dollar, meaning it must maintain that price at all costs in order to remain a viable currency. Should the currency drop even slightly below $1, it could incite yet another bank run that ultimately brings the token’s value all the way down to zero. Such was the case in May, when the Terra-Luna stablecoin system became essentially worthless, erasing an estimated $60 billion from the crypto market and descending the industry into a prolonged crypto winter.