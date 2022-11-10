After FTX implosion rocks crypto, Tether looks shaky as fears grow of a domino effect

With crypto giant FTX looking on the brink of collapse, a new panic has sunk into the crypto community as concerns grow over its ripple effect.
In particular, FTX held large reserves of the crypto stablecoin Tether—and in a liquidity crisis, the crypto exchange could be forced to sell off all of its assets, thus flooding the market with Tether and plunging its value.
While some had hoped an acquisition by Binance would save FTX from this fate, with the deal now scuttled, it’s looking far more likely that FTX will undergo some sort of liquidization with unknowable contagion. And in the wake of the news, Tether has already begun to wobble from its peg.
The token—which is managed by the Hong Kong-based iFinex, the company that also owns the top-ten crypto exchange Bitfinex—is pegged to the price of the U.S. dollar, meaning it must maintain that price at all costs in order to remain a viable currency. Should the currency drop even slightly below $1, it could incite yet another bank run that ultimately brings the token’s value all the way down to zero. Such was the case in May, when the Terra-Luna stablecoin system became essentially worthless, erasing an estimated $60 billion from the crypto market and descending the industry into a prolonged crypto winter.
On Thursday, Tether briefly depegged from the dollar on several crypto exchanges, falling as low as 98 cents on Kraken; 97 cents on Binance, Coinbase, and OKX; and 96 cents on the decentralized protocol Curve.
It has since regained its peg, and on Thursday morning, Tether’s chief executive, Paolo Ardoino, tweeted, “No issues. We keep going.” According to Ardoino, Tether had already been able to pay out some $700 million in withdrawals over the prior 24-hour period.
While Tether executives and market analysts are urging investors to stay calm during the frenzy, many are still traumatized by the spectacular downfall of Terra-Luna, which also started with a few small wobbles. And in past months, Tether has been under the microscope as industry watchers questioned whether its financial liabilities were as well-collateralized as they claimed. While Tether once said that its tokens are all backed by fiat currency in a 1-to-1 ratio, documents describing the token’s financial details haven’t seemed to add up.
Some have also noted the critical role that FTX played by engaging in crypto arbitrage, which capitalized on opportunities in the market that opened up when wonks—such as a disparity between the price of Tether and the price of a dollar—would occur. Such arbitrage would serve to ultimately reset market prices back to normality.
Amid the chaos, Tether was also ordered by law enforcement Thursday to freeze a pile of $46 million in tokens, which were held by the floundering FTX.