The problem with Elon Musk’s ‘thermonuclear’ approach to Twitter advertising

BY Rob Walker4 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.

Elon Musk, scrambling to respond to lost advertising revenue as he works out whatever his strategy for Twitter will be, has threatened a “thermonuclear name and shame” campaign aimed at brands that have paused their spending on the social media platform. The idea is that advertisers fearing a “counter boycott” from Musk/Twitter loyalists (as one such person put it) will rush back onto the platform. Thank you.



A thermonuclear name & shame is exactly what will happen if this continues. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2022 This is an empty threat. And, ultimately, a misguided one. It’s worth explaining why. To back up just a bit, one of Musk’s first moves when he reluctantly completed his Twitter purchase was a message of reassurance to advertisers—including the instantly viral promise that the platform won’t become “a free-for-all hellscape.” Reassuring advertisers made sense, given that advertising accounts for upwards of 90% of Twitter’s revenue.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Nevertheless, many brands have responded with caution, as brands often do. After all, Musk had made a lot of noise about emphasizing “free speech” over what he evidently saw as overreaching content moderation. Reports suggesting post-Musk-takeover spikes in racial slurs and others markers of deteriorating discourse didn’t help. The departure of Twitter’s chief customer officer Sarah Personette, who oversaw the company’s relationships with advertisers, and its global sales VP, Jean-Philippe Maheu, didn’t help either. Several major advertisers put their Twitter spends on pause. And Musk’s attitude shifted from trying to sweet-talk them to a kind of bullying gambit. He tweeted that a recent “massive drop in revenue” was a result of “activist groups pressuring advertisers,” and “trying to destroy free speech in America.” One of his followers chimed in: “Name and shame the advertisers who are succumbing to the advertiser boycotts. So we can counter-boycott them.” That’s when Musk leveled his “name and shame” threat. History—and a basic understanding of advertising—suggest that this scheme is a nonstarter.

First, what’s relevant isn’t that “activist” groups may be advising brands to stay off Twitter until the whole “hellscape” issue is resolved. (Musk has indicated that Twitter is even entertaining legal claims against activist groups for this allegedly nefarious behavior.) What is relevant is that, as Fast Company’s Jeff Beer and others have noted, major advertising holding companies are advising their clients to steer clear for now. Twitter-shy brands are not trying to be politically correct. They’re trying to protect brand value. (And, it’s worth acknowledging, they’re doing so at a time when digital advertising is slowing down in general, partly because of recession concerns. So it’s hardly a surprise that marketers paring back would give risky venues lower priority.) Second, they’re hardly being sneaky about it. Reports on and lists of brands putting Twitter ads on hold are widespread. GM, to pick one example, announced its pause — how exactly do you “name and shame” one of the world’s biggest advertisers for doing something it has already declared in public? And third, the most obvious counter-boycott precedent just underscores what an ineffective tactic it is. In 2016, an independent campaign operating (largely on Twitter, as it happens) under the name Sleeping Giants began challenging brands whose advertising appeared on the controversial hard-right site Breitbart News—something that many seemed unaware of, because it was happening via “programmatic” automated ad distribution systems.

advertisement

Among those who pulled their brand messages from Breitbart was cereal and snack giant Kellogg’s. Breitbart tried to retaliate with a counter-boycott, encouraging its readers to shun Kellogg’s products (and started running articles critical of the company). While Kellogg’s later said the campaign had no “discernable” impact on sales, it certainly brought more attention to the Sleeping Giants campaign—and made more advertisers skittish. While Sleeping Giants continued its advertiser-focused activism for several years, it is lately dormant. But cofounder Matt Rivitz, a freelance copywriter who now works with ad-tech firm NOBL, weighed in on the Musk counter-boycott threat on LinkedIn: “Breitbart COUNTER boycotted the first large advertiser to leave their site,” he wrote. “They proceeded to lose 4,000 more advertisers. History says this doesn’t end well for Musk. No company wants to jump in with anyone who will threaten them if they leave. Not one.” Free speech is of course a cornerstone of democracy, but advertisers are not necessarily obliged to be defenders of healthy public discourse; what they tend to be is defenders of their own bottom line. In a follow-up conversation, Rivitz maintained that it’s actually encouraging to see advertisers being more careful and proactive about the environment where their brand messages appear. After all, he points out, “they’re the ones funding it.”