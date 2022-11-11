Why California’s new child privacy law could yield new protections nationwide

A new California privacy law might fundamentally change how kids and teens use the internet—not only in California but also across the country.

The first-in-the-nation legislation, which goes into effect in 2024, imposes sweeping restrictions on internet companies that serve minors, requiring that they design their platforms with children’s “well-being” in mind and barring eight common data-collection practices.

Supporters of the bipartisan measure—including a range of privacy, consumer, and children’s advocates—have compared it to long-standing consumer safety protections, such as seat belts and nutrition labels. New York State, Washington State, and West Virginia also have weighed child privacy bills, and Congress considered four such bills last year. While the Washington State and West Virginia bills died in committee, the New York, Pennsylvania, and federal bills remain under consideration.

Whatever happens in Congress, the California law may yield new protections nationwide. Because it can be difficult for technology companies to apply different rules to users in different places, some might adopt new privacy protections across their entire footprint, several privacy law experts said—and not just for children, but for adults as well. The state has long been a leader in online privacy protections, pioneering laws that other states adopt later.