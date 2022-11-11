Oakland just passed a bill to give residents $100 to donate to local campaigns. Here’s why it matters

BY Talib Visram4 minute read

Even as the nation waits to find out which party will control Congress, the midterm federal and state elections are on track to have cost a record $16.7 billion. But local races are also plagued by inordinate amounts of spending, often by large donors and special interest groups, which can influence election outcomes.

But on Election Day, Oakland voters appear to have passed a bill that will give residents “Democracy Dollars” to fund local candidates of their choice. Oakland’s Measure W, or the Fair Elections Act, will give residents $100 to finance city campaigns, in the hope that it will enable less wealthy candidates to compete against those with corporate backing, as well as expand and diversify the donor base. It’s modeled on a similar program in Seattle, which has been successfully deploying vouchers since 2017. Earlier this year, reporting in Bolts suggested that other California cities were closing watching the Oakland measure and hope to introduce something similar. “We’re seeking to help candidates run for office and win, who would be great elected officials but don’t have access to wealth,” says Daniel Newman, cofounder and president of Maplight, a nonpartisan organization that tracks the influence of money in U.S. politics, and is one of seven groups that pushed to pass the Oakland measure. Every election year starting in 2024, residents would get four $25 vouchers mailed to them by April 1, which they could donate to local candidates of their choice, from the mayor on down to school board candidates. But there are stipulations to these funds, which come from the city. Candidates need to raise a certain amount before they qualify to receive vouchers, and in accepting the vouchers, they agree to spending caps. The measure is a way to expand access to the ballot for would-be candidates. “If you want to run for office in the U.S., one of the first questions that people ask you is not what’s your experience [or] what’s your community support—but, how much money will you raise?” Newman says. Currently, the system favors those with backing from wealthy individuals or special interest groups.

For the public, it’s a way to get more actively involved in democracy. According to a Maplight report, 45% of contributions in the past four election cycles in Oakland have come from the top three majority white neighborhoods, and only a quarter from the six zip codes with the lowest median-household incomes. “Any Oakland resident can now have the means to donate to politicians they support regardless of their income,” Newman says. Oakland’s program will cost at least $700,000 in public funds to set up, plus at least $2 million per election cycle every two years, which Fair Elections Oakland says adds up to less than 1% of the city’s total funding. The bill is modeled on Seattle’s Democracy Voucher Program, the first of its kind in the country, which passed in 2015. Before that, about 1% of Seattleites contributed to local elections. “Primarily, they were waterfront-property owners in Seattle,” says Wayne Barnett, executive director of Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, which administers the program. Since then, the rate has grown to 8%, donations have increased by $31,000 per race, and the donor base has become more diverse. “We’ve really seen campaign contributions coming from every corner of the city,” he says.

The number of candidates has also risen by 86%. In the 2021 cycle, six of the eight candidates on the final ballot in Seattle, including for mayor, city council, and city attorney, were registered to accept the vouchers. “Before the program, we had very moribund elections,” Barnett says, which favored well-funded incumbents. “It’s kind of the Wild West now—we’ve got really competitive elections.” In Oakland, candidates must first qualify to receive vouchers by collecting a certain number of “qualified contributions” (400 for city attorney and 600 for mayor, for example) of at least $10 each, to show that the candidate has adequate community support, and as a guard against any bad-faith actors abusing the public financing system. There is already a spending cap for each race in Oakland, depending on the race, and, only two-thirds can be raised via Democracy Dollars—which effectively places a limit on how many people can use their vouchers. The caps are important, Barnett says, but they do lead to most of the $50 million of vouchers in Seattle ending up as “recyclable paper,” he says. “If you wake up in October and say, ‘Hey, I’d like to give money to this candidate,’ odds are good that candidates already maxed out.”