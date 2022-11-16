Why so many companies keep messing up major layoffs

BY Pavithra Mohan6 minute read

Even during a season of brutal layoffs, Elon Musk’s decision to unceremoniously fire half of Twitter’s workforce has been notable for its sheer audacity. In a company-wide missive announcing the layoffs on November 3—signed “Twitter”—employees were told they would be informed of their job status within the next day. Those who survived the cuts would be notified at their Twitter email address, while all impacted employees would be dismissed through their personal email accounts. Many of them didn’t need to wait for an email to learn their fate, as they preemptively lost access to Slack and other internal platforms. Within days, upon realizing the layoffs were too sweeping, Twitter leadership started asking fired engineers and product managers to return to their posts.

The tech industry is reeling as an economic downturn looms large, forcing companies that had been aggressively courting new talent to put the brakes on hiring and cut thousands of jobs. In 2022 alone, the tracker Layoffs.fyi has catalogued more than 120,000 layoffs across the tech industry. A week ago, Meta let go of more than 11,000 employees, while companies like Stripe and Lyft recently reduced headcount by at least 13%. And just this week, the New York Times reported that Amazon is planning to lay off at least 10,000 workers. While the job cuts at Twitter were especially reckless, plenty of companies have struggled to strike the right tone and conduct layoffs with compassion. After all, who could forget what happened at Better.com? For every employer providing generous exit packages, there are others offering just one to two weeks of severance pay and limited healthcare coverage, according to data from Layoffs.fyi. Even when leaders are generous with severance and healthcare coverage, they often bungle how they break the news to employees, failing to take full responsibility for the decision or offer real transparency about why layoffs are necessary. “The thing that I see CEOs do that drives me crazy is blame the macro when it’s truly their fault, and they are the ones that have been making the decisions that have led to this point,” says Nolan Church, the cofounder and CEO of Continuum, an on-demand executive recruiting platform that is also advising tech startups on how to navigate layoffs. “Tech companies for the past 10 years have been drunk on hiring, and now with the new market reality, everyone’s waking up to it.”

This approach to layoffs is, in part, a holdover from the era in which corporate leaders shored up more and more power, to the detriment of the worker class. “It became normalized to treat employees like this,” says future of work expert Sophie Wade, citing the legacy of famed former General Electric CEO Jack Welch and the laser focus on shareholder value that he helped usher in. In the tech and startup world, many leaders simply don’t have much experience dealing with mass layoffs and a serious economic downturn. “A lot of founders have lived in the largest boom cycle that we’ve ever had,” Church says. “I think a lot of people are doing it for the first time, and often when you do something for the first time, you make mistakes.” Depending on their size, some startups may not even have an HR department. The pandemic and rise of remote work has also complicated how companies communicate layoffs to employees. “It’s already hard to be a human on Zoom,” Church says. “It’s especially hard to deliver bad news on Zoom.” And at a time when hundreds of companies are issuing layoffs, leaders aren’t exactly incentivized to go above and beyond. (It probably doesn’t help that some companies have set the bar spectacularly low by firing hundreds of employees over a single Zoom call.) But there are ways to soften the blow and make layoffs as humane as possible, despite the circumstances. While it’s hard to scale a more personal response, Church says it’s important that managers try to speak one-on-one with impacted employees, even if it’s after an official announcement or email notification. (This is, of course, dependent on company size and the scale of the layoffs.) Companies like Stripe have also formed alumni groups to help laid-off employees find new jobs, something Carta also did when Church helped oversee layoffs there in 2020 as its chief people officer. “When you leave a workplace, you’ve created relationships that you would like to maintain,” he says. “We left our Slack on at Carta for another 24 hours, so people could still communicate and exchange contact information.”

