Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

According to a new survey, a large percentage of U.S. veterans have trouble adjusting to civilian life, including navigating workplace relationships.

Many veterans struggle to hold down a job due to struggles with mental health

[Photo: Zachary DeBottis/Pexels]

BY Shalene Gupta1 minute read

For many veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, the challenges of military service don’t stop once they’ve returned home. They reenter civilian life with trauma that affects their mental health and their ability to hold down a job. All Points North, a mind-body health company, surveyed 1,000 veterans on the state of their mental health. Key findings of APN’s 2022 report include:  

  • 43% of veterans experience more mental health struggles after leaving military service than when they were in military service. Nearly a third of veterans say the mental health struggles they face in day-to-day civilian life are worse than what they experienced in combat, and 45% do not believe their mental health will improve in the next year. 
  • 69% of veterans say they struggle with holding down a job or finding one due to mental health issues. Even those who do have a job struggle: 56% say their mental health impacts their relationships at work. Some 11% say they are reluctant to get help for fear of being fired.
  • 46% of veterans consume substances once a week to cope with civilian life, while 17% say they fear they’ll lose their medical or disability benefits if they seek help. 

“Many veterans suffer in silence because of the stigma surrounding mental health, and the complexities of VA benefits and public healthcare make an unbearable situation almost impossible to navigate,” Noah Nordheimer, CEO of All Points North, writes in the report. 

Compass Newsletter logo
Subscribe to the Compass newsletter.Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily
Privacy Policy

|

Fast Company Newsletters
advertisement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Shalene Gupta is a frequent contributor to Fast Company, covering Gen Z in the workplace, the psychology of money, and health business news. She is the coauthor of The Power of Trust: How Companies Build It, Lose It, Regain It (Public Affairs, 2021) with Harvard Business School professor Sandra Sucher, and is currently working on a book about severe PMS, PMDD, and PME for Flatiron More

Explore Topics