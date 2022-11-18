Hair—yes, your hair—might be the next great biomaterial

The world is full of strange materials, but perhaps the strangest of them all comes in infinite supply, and grows at an average rate of six inches per year—right there, on our heads. Yes, the hair we shed is gross, but for a growing group of designers and artists, the hair we shed is also a potent material.

This journey from body part to material usually begins on the floor of a hair salon. For now, most of that hair is swept up, tossed into a nondescript bin behind the counter, and eventually trucked to landfills. By some accounts, a whopping 72,000 tons of human hair waste ends up in landfills or in the drainage system every year in Europe alone. But one British company has one, or two—or ten—ideas for what to do with it instead. [Photo: courtesy Green Salon Collective] Green Salon Collective, a start-up of eco hairdressers and industry experts from across the UK and Ireland, is on a mission to eradicate salon waste like hair and metal from foil-wrapped highlights. Since it launched in July 2020, the company has collected about seven tons of hair from about 1,000 hair salons across the UK. Five tons have been composted and turned into fertilizer for local gardening and agriculture projects. One ton is currently being processed and packed into bales for future uses, but what the company is going with the remaining ton is where things get interesting. [Photo: courtesy Green Salon Collective] Over the past two years, Green Salon Collective has partnered with half a dozen designers and architects who are turning humble hair strands into ropes, sculptures, and even wood boards. Here we have a material that is available in abundance, requires no energy to produce, and no land or water to grow. If only we could get past the ick factor.

[Photo: Crawford Hair/courtesy Green Salon Collective] The truth is, hair has a lot going for itself. It’s made of protein filaments called keratin, and it is rich in nitrogen, which make it an ideal food source for plants. It can also soak up around five times its weight in oil (just think of that next time you run your fingers through your oily scalp). During the first year of Green Salon Collective’s operation, most of the hair collected was composted; the rest was squeezed into hair booms, which are cotton or nylon stockings packed with hair strands that can absorb oil spills in the sea. [Photo: courtesy Green Salon Collective] Neither of these uses are new to the industry. NASA was researching how to use hair to absorb oil spilled in water as early as 1998. Hair booms by the San Francisco-based nonprofit organization Matter of Trust were later used to help clean up the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. And according to a study from 2008, scientists have long known that lettuce can grow as well with hair as a fertilizer as it does with chemical fertilizers. Over the past two years, however, Green Salon Collective’s R&D lab has gotten a lot more experimental. That’s because there’s more to hair than plant nutrients and its capacity to absorb. Human hair can stretch up to one and a half times its original length before breaking. It’s also strong. So strong that the combined hair of a whole head, or about 100,000 hairs, could support 12 tons—enough to hold the weight of two elephants.

[Photo: Crawford Hair/courtesy Green Salon Collective] As it turns out, hair is tensile enough to be braided into rope, flexible enough to be woven into felt, and resistant enough to be pressed into a panel that resembles wood. In fact, Green Salon Collective is developing all three of these materials with the help of various designers and architects. In 2021, the company partnered with Dutch designer Sanne Visser, who makes netted bags, belts, and dog leashes with collected hair. Then, they partnered with a British woolen mill in Cornwall to convert more than 30 pounds of hair into a hair-and-wool gardening twine (that’s 40% hair, 60% wool). And earlier this year, they worked with London-based architecture studio Pareid to create a 12-foot-tall sculpture for London Design Week made of 15 pounds of hair waste. “We tried to generate an object that was sinuous, almost organic, that people could touch,” Deborah Lopez, Pareid’s cofounder, told me when we first spoke about the hairy sculpture. [Photo: Andy Keate/courtesy Green Salon Collective] At this point of the story, I can almost hear you screaming ew, gross at your screen. Who would touch a sculpture made of human hair, wear a sweater made of human hair, or hold a dog leash made of human hair? The Green Salon Collective team is well aware of the perception. When the company’s head of research, Stephanie Hodgson, first came upon a large bale of compacted hair at the company’s sorting facility, she “couldn’t touch the thing.” “I had had the luxury of wrapping my head around hair as a resource and even so, I had very strong emotions that I wasn’t prepared for,” she says.

Since then, Hodgson has made it her mission to shift the narrative and encourage people to look at the “big picture,” as she calls it. “We live on a planet with finite resources, we can’t send anything else to landfill,” she says. “We need to look at absolutely every waste stream, and hair is a waste stream.” [Photo: ©Biohm Ltd.] One of the company’s latest collaborations might help to shift that narrative. Unlike with other products made of hair that you can touch on the surface, Green Salon Collective is now collaborating with Biohm, a London-based biomanufacturing company that is exploring how hair can be combined with other bio-based materials. The team is currently experimenting with a variety of compound materials where hair is used to make particleboard-like sheets and molded 3D objects. “[Hair] is almost like carbon fiber or reinforced membrane,” says Oksana Bondar, director of design at Biohm, noting that hair’s strength and durability can help enhance the quality of composite materials. [Photo: ©Biohm Ltd.] Bondar’s history with hair long predates her collaboration with Green Salon Collective. Back in 2017, the designer was looking into urban waste streams for a university project at the Kingston School of Art in London, where she was studying product design. After spent grains from local breweries and recycled plastics, she came across hair. “I thought, this is genius,” she recalls. “It’s a waste stream that can be found everywhere there are people, the population is growing so we’re not going to run out of it, and it’s strong.”

[Photo: ©Oksana Bondar] Bondar’s research culminated in a stool made with three bin bags’ worth of hair she collected from her local hairdresser in London. Following an ancient technique once used to make felted coats and duvets, she felted the hair strands, then combined them with bioplastic inside an injection mold. This technique produced a glossy surface that lets you make out the hair fibers without having to touch the actual hair because it’s smoothed by the plastic. For Bondar, this may be one way to combat the material’s icky perception. “It’s a functional material, so maybe as an introduction, it could be kept as a structural component and the aesthetics could be offloaded to other materials,” she says. [Photo: ©Oksana Bondar] The structural component is exactly what Biohm is hoping to explore with Green Salon Collective. “Think of anything to do with cladding, semi-structural applications or the envelope of buildings,” says Bondar, noting that the use of hair as reinforcement in earth and clay houses dates back centuries. As with any new material development, it’s a trial-and-error game. First, Biohm tried building insulation panels made with mycelium. The idea was that the mushroom would grow around the hair and form a compact brick or panel, but as Bondar puts it, “mycelium didn’t quite fancy digesting human hair.” (The designers even looked at strains of mycelium that grows in graveyards, which they speculated may have more appetite for animal-based proteins.)

Now, Biohm is experimenting with hair to make a fully biobased composite material. Hair is combined with Biohm’s orb binder (which stands for organic refuse bio-compound, and is entirely natural) then cured to remove the moisture and harden the material. The result looks—and feels—like a fairly stiff wooden panel with a leathery texture. On a recent visit to London, I held that panel in my hands, and with no context, I wouldn’t have known it was made with human hair. By comparison, Visser’s rope was a little more unsettling to hold, though surprisingly stretchy. Regardless of public perception, the road to mass-producing materials made with human hair is going to be a long one. But if all else fails, Green Salon Collective will have built a recycling infrastructure where one didn’t exist before. The company has partnered with more than 1,000 hair salons in three years to help them divert their waste from landfills. “We turn salons into sorting centers without them even knowing it,” says Fry Taylor, a veteran hairdresser and founder of Green Salon Collective. For a one-time fee of £99 (approximately $118 USD), hair salons get a starter kit of recycling bins and access to the recycling infrastructure that Green Salon Collective has set up. Salons can purchase recycling boxes on a pay-as-you-go system, fill them up with various waste streams, and schedule pick-ups when they’re full. In return, they get to be part of a growing network of sustainable salons—and charge their customers a nominal “green fee” of one pound, which helps fund the recycling. Taylor says salons find it a lot more exciting to advertise that their client’s hair is being turned into cool new materials, and their customers seem into it, too. As Taylor and I are chatting inside one of the participating hair salons in Notting Hill, I watch as a wide-eyed passerby stops and marvels at the 12-foot-tall hair sculpture on the window. Maybe that narrative is already beginning to shift, after all.