What this month’s National Space Council meetings could mean for the satellite industry

Trade groups are urging the White House to use a “light touch” to regulate new orbital sectors, ahead of companies making their own appeals later this month.

Mike French, VP for space systems at the Aerospace Industries Association, said AIA is working with members to help shape the process by which industry receives authorization for new space activities. Examples include satellite servicing and debris removal, which will be the subject of two National Space Council listening sessions with industry in November.

“Our fairly longstanding position has been that we’d like to see a federal department be given this authority, but have a fairly light touch process that’s behind it. That’s sort of where we start from,” French said. “We’re working with our members to focus a bit more on, can we help the White House process by bringing some definition to what that ideal process is?”

The how, not the where

Which agency owns the process matters less than what the process looks like, French said, adding that the goal is to avoid creating unnecessary layers of burdensome red tape.