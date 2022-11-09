Here’s how Kevin McCarthy would change the House’s tech policy agenda

BY Wilfred Chan3 minute read

The election is far from over, but Republicans appear likely to win control of the House of Representatives. Should that happen, the change in leadership would bring with it a major shift in Congress’s attitude toward Big Tech.

With Kevin McCarthy back in the driver’s seat as House Speaker, we would expect to see his chamber looking once again at censorship as a major issue. While McCarthy’s agenda doesn’t mention certain hot-button issues like antitrust at all, it does contain a pledge to “​​stop companies from putting politics ahead of people”—a nod to Republicans’ concerns about alleged political censorship of prominent conservative voices, like Donald Trump’s post-insurrection ban from Twitter. Expect that to become a big theme as McCarthy’s Republicans use their new committee leaderships to grill Big Tech heads like Mark Zuckerberg, rehashing a familiar Trump-era spectacle. Though with Biden in the White House and Democrats still clinging to the Senate (for the time being), these stunts are unlikely to change much. McCarthy’s Big Tech agenda mentions children’s online safety, which remains a bipartisan area of concern. That leaves an opening for the new Congress to take another look at the Kids Online Safety Act, another bill with backing from both parties (and organizations like the American Psychological Association) that would require tech platforms to turn off “addictive” features for children and create new mechanisms to report harm. His agenda also mentions “greater privacy and data security protections,” which could signal a renewed push in Congress for a federal data privacy law. This year’s best effort, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act, crumbled after criticism from both parties. Democrats pointed out that the proposed law could risk overriding state privacy laws protecting women who had received abortions—and Republicans complained that it didn’t do enough to protect users against political discrimination.

There would certainly be continued debate in a McCarthy-led House over reforming Section 230—a federal rule passed in 1996 that shields tech platforms from liability for the content their users publish and for moderation decisions—especially now the Supreme Court has agreed to take up a high-stakes case challenging it. The parties are unhappy with Section 230 for different reasons: Democrats complain it lets tech platforms off the hook for spreading harmful content and false information, while many Republicans say it’s a free pass for political censorship. The Supreme Court striking down Section 230 would radically reshape the internet, and Congress would face pressure to pass a replacement. But in this newly divided government, the likelihood of that process going smoothly seems low. The odds of a Republican-led House pushing aggressive antitrust bills are slim, in part because both parties’ positions on the issue are decidedly more mixed. On one side are Republicans like Colorado Rep. Ken Buck and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley who adamantly believe antitrust measures are required to bring tech giants to heel—a position shared by Democrats like Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. On the other side are legislators who are pessimistic about their odds against aggressive lobbying from Meta, Google, Amazon, and Apple; the companies have poured tens of millions of dollars into ads opposing the antitrust bills, arguing that they would threaten national security and harm consumers. These legislators include the two most powerful members of the House: Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy, both from California districts particularly vulnerable to Silicon Valley pressure. Republicans like McCarthy are also reluctant to further empower the Federal Trade Commission and its boss, Lina Khan. That dynamic helps explain why progress has stalled on the most promising antitrust legislation this year: the American Innovation and Online Choice Act (AICO) and the Open App Markets Act, which would keep tech companies from using their platforms to disadvantage their competitors. These bills made it through committees with bipartisan support, but have been awaiting action from the full House and Senate for months. And with just weeks to go until the new leadership is sworn in, their chances of approval appear increasingly fraught, despite a vow from Biden to make a renewed push for their passage.

