9 leaders who made history this election

BY AJ Hess2 minute read

History was made during yesterday’s midterm elections. From the first woman elected governor of Arkansas to the first elected Latino senator from California, both parties elected leaders who will be the “first” in their respective roles.

Even though the United States has steadily become more racially and ethnically diverse, white men continue to control a disproportionate number of leadership positions. Despite being just 30% of the population, white men hold 62% of all elected offices. New representation will be seen in many legislative levels, from State Senates to the House of Representatives. And while the 117th Congress was previously recognized as having the most diverse class of members in the history of Congress, after last night’s elections, the 118th may usurp this title. As races continue to be called across the country, here are nine leaders who have made history with their wins:

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Rob Bonta Democrat Rob Bonta will become the first Filipino American elected attorney general of California. Bonta has been serving in the position since 2021 when he was selected by California Governor Newsom to succeed Xavier Becerra, who became President Joe Biden’s Health and Human Services secretary. Maxwell Frost

25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost will become the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress. Born in 1997, Frost became an activist at just 15, following the deadly Sandy Hook Elementary shooting. He has since served as national organizing director for March for Our Lives. Kathy Hochul When New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021, then-Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was sworn in to replace him. The Democrat from Buffalo now will become the first woman to be elected to the role in the history of the state, beating Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

Wes Moore Democrat Wes Moore will become the first Black governor of Maryland and the third Black governor in the country. Moore resoundingly won his race against far-right Republican Dan Cox, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Maura Healey

advertisement

After a decisive win, Democrat Maura Healey will become the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts and first openly lesbian governor in the nation’s history. Healey has served as the state’s Attorney General since 2014 and will replace Republican Charlie Baker. Alex Padilla Democrat Alex Padilla will become the first Latino elected to the Senate from California. Padilla has been serving in the position since 2021 when he was appointed by by Governor Newsom to fill Kamala Harris’s seat after she became vice president.

Delia Ramirez The daughter of Guatemalan immigrants, Democrat Delia Ramirez will become the first Latina elected to Congress from Illinois. Ramirez previously made history when she became the first Guatemalan American to serve in the Illinois General Assembly and will now represent the state’s newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District. James Roesener