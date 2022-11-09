‘This is a sad moment’: Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg takes the blame as mass layoffs begin

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has announced the first mass layoffs in its 18-year history, another sign of the dramatic reversal of fortunes that has impacted advertising-driven social media firms in the post-lockdown era.

In a memo to staff on Wednesday, CEO Mark Zuckerberg took responsibility for the decision, saying Meta’s supercharged growth during the early stages of the pandemic had convinced him that the company could keep growing sustainably. “Many people predicted this would be a permanent acceleration that would continue even after the pandemic ended,” he said in the memo, which was reposted to the corporate website. “I did too, so I made the decision to significantly increase our investments. Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected.”

Meta will lay off more than 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its staff. It’s likely the largest single layoff at a tech company in a year marked by significant staff reductions, many of which have been announced at Silicon Valley companies that were on a chart to rapid growth only a short time ago.

Meta owns Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp, in addition to Reality Labs, its burgeoning metaverse operation. In his memo, Zuckerberg said cuts would be felt across the company, although some departments, such as recruiting, would be impacted more severely. The CEO, who controls a majority of Meta’s voting shares, has been heavily criticized recently for what many see as wild bets on a VR-driven future that is likely years away from becoming reality, if it arrives at all. A pivotal turning point came last month, when Meta reported its third-quarter net income had fallen by half.