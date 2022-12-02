How Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid lets it all out on the court, and on Twitter

Basketball players can do this job for only 20 years. So I don’t have a lot of time to accomplish what I want. Every game is a big game for me. I’m always going to find ways to make myself better, but I think it’s because I feel like I haven’t accomplished anything. I haven’t won a championship. When I got [to Florida, from Cameroon], I was 16. I had just started playing basketball. I didn’t know English. That was the first time being away from home and having to take care of myself. I wasn’t expecting to get to the NBA. I just wanted to come to high school and get a scholarship for college. The main thing that I dealt with was not even basketball. I lost my little brother in 2014 out of nowhere. That was a big shock. Then being hurt for two years [with a broken foot] and not being able to get on the court was hard. But you’ve got to keep working hard, even through those injuries. I’m Catholic. I go to church. I pray. My mindset was always like, Hey, I just got to take care of what I got to take care of and whatever happens, happens. Sitting and watching during that time helped me. People had been waiting for me for so long. I was scared that I wasn’t going to be good enough. But I like when people tell me that I can’t do anything because I’m going to go out and prove to them that I can actually do it. That time, when I had nothing going on, was also when I started figuring out social media. I’ve always thought I was a comedian. And then [my Twitter account @joelembiid] turned into something, an alter ego. I like kicking butt on the court and then going on social media and letting everybody know that I did it and they can’t do anything about it. Since I became a father, I’ve been away from social media. Fatherhood is completely my top priority. It’s the best thing to ever happen to me. —As told to Jay Woodruff