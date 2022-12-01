How Nap Bishop and author Tricia Hersey gets it all done, and makes time for rest

Productivity has become this idea of overworking and workaholism. When I was at seminary at Emory University, I found the grind of graduate school was a violent thing. I was killing myself. I began to experiment with rest, and I found that while I was resting, I got more things done. I was able to download information. I had a better memory. I started getting better grades. People hear the name of my organization, the Nap Ministry, and they think, “It’s just naps.” But we’re working toward a paradigm shift, helping people understand that they can slow down. We want you to know that your body and mind belong to you. Our work includes installation art and collaborations with organizations including the Peace Corps and Brown University. During the pandemic and protests after George Floyd, I did virtual trainings with companies and nonprofits including Soho House and Wanderlust. When I wrote my book, I rested a lot. I did voice notes while I was in the tub. My best ideas come when I wake up from a nap and when I’m daydreaming. Before the pandemic, I used to be regimented about my naps. Now, it depends on my day. I spend lots of hours staring at trees. The bulk of my work happens between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. I never do any meeting longer than 30 minutes. I say no to 90% of the things asked of me because I like to save energy for things that excite me. I am a big-list girl—the wishes, the dreams, things that I’m going to get done. I buy legal pads by the bulk. —As told to Sarah Lynch

Time she wakes up

I wake up at 7 a.m. to make sure my son goes to school, but after that, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., that’s just a wandering moment. It might just be sitting on the couch or the porch and playing with my cat. I may meditate. If a nap presents itself, I’ll take it.

First thing she does in the morning

I have tea. I love the process of making loose teas. I add these different tinctures for immunity.

Her definition of productivity

A lot of people take productivity to be toxic and abusive. To me, productivity is the opposite of pushing. It’s finding the wave, it’s alignment and flow.