Designer and founder Norma Kamali is 77 and just signed a new long-term office lease. Here’s how she gets it all done

Being able to control your mental health by how you dress sounds ridiculous to anybody who’s not in the fashion industry. But I consider myself a wise old sage, and I’m telling you, when I put on something that makes me feel happy, I feel happy, despite whatever is going on in the world. I started making fringe pants years ago, and we still make them. I put them on—whether it’s with a T-shirt or a sweatshirt or a silk shirt—and I have a good time. Especially if I’m dancing. I love to dance—we actually just bought a karaoke machine for our new 17,000-square-foot office in the West Village. I’ll sing anything by Etta James. I never thought I would be good at business, but it’s important for designers to know about it so that they can understand how to deal with things like supply chain issues and be creative about solutions. Fifteen years ago, I decided that I didn’t want to sell to department stores anymore, and I started to do distribution to e-commerce sites. During the pandemic, that really benefited us—we did not skip a beat. I’ve started so many projects, and I’m very committed to them. I’ve signed a long-term lease on an office space. I feel good about my age except when it’s put in the context of being old, meaning “it’s over,” or implying that I have limitations. I’m actually getting married in a couple of weeks. Can you believe I met my soulmate at 65? We were introduced by my best friend, Ian Schrager, who used to own Studio 54. We’ve been together for 12 years. So yes, I’m 77, but I’m trying to live a really long life. In terms of wellness, I eat one meal a day where I have as much as I want, and then I eat soups, smoothies, and juices the rest of the time. For daily exercise I do yoga, Pilates, barre workouts. I’ve also started weight training, because you’re supposed to be able to lift half your body weight. I’m not there yet, but I will be. —As told to Yasmin Gagne