Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison runs a Fortune 500 company and still makes it home by 7 p.m. Here’s how he gets it all done

Being the CEO of a company that brings in almost $100 billion in annual revenue, and has over 300,000 associates—there’s a lot of complexity. What I try to do is simplify everything. I don’t have a lot of wasted time during the day. You’re not going to see me at a business lunch downtown, because that is, to me, nonproductive. That one-hour lunch turns into a three-hour process. I can have a working lunch at the office and then get right back on my agenda. That’s one of the reasons why I can get out of here at 6:30, 7 o’clock at night. Our home is finally an empty nest. Our daughter’s in college; our son has graduated from college and is working. I still try to get home for dinner every night. My wife and I catch up. If I’m getting critical messages from any parts of the business, I respond. During the toughest days of the pandemic, I still visited the stores. I had a simple philosophy: If I had 290,000 associates showing up every day to keep our stores running, because we were viewed as an essential business, then the management team and the executive management team would show support. —As told to Talib Visram