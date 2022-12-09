Fast company logo
From sleek serveware to elegant coupes and a statement-piece bar cart to collect it all, here’s everything you need for the perfect intimate gathering or sophisticated rager.

These products will help you host the winter’s hottest party

Bodum’s Bar Cart & Tea Trolley, Mosser Mixing Bowls, Bjorn Qorn [Photo: Cody Guilfoyle]

BY David Salazar

With colorful, two-tone removable trays and plenty of space, Bodum’s Bar Cart & Tea Trolley ($175, store.moma.org) is ready to roll. Fill Mosser’s Mixing Bowls ($66.50 for set, 2modern.com) with snacks—like nutritional-yeast-dusted Bjorn Qorn ($50 for 30 bags, bjornqorn.com)—and show them off to bring energy to this typically utilitarian item.

[Photo: Cody Guilfoyle]

Hi-Ho, Silver

Southwestern housewares brand Nambé is known for using upscale materials to bring a little luxury to everyday objects, and the Scoop Server is no exception. This is the chip-and-dip at its sleekest. ($250, nambe.com)

[Photo: Cody Guilfoyle]

Cooler Than Being Cool

The big cats on the Cheetahs Ice Bucket ($88, katiekime.com) will watch you make a martini with the Georg Jensen Sky Cocktail Shaker ($149, neimanmarcus.com). They’ll also stand sentry for whatever wine you let breathe in Ichendorf Milano’s Alchemy Wine Decanter ($85, comingsoonnewyork.com).

[Photo: Cody Guilfoyle]

Pour One Out

Though not as bespoke as making drinks to order, batch cocktails are easy to serve from the Mosser Jadeite Panel Pitcher ($41.50, mosserglass.com), and get an elegant upgrade from Anthropologie’s Morgan Coupes ($56, anthropologie.com).

