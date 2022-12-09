These products will help you host the winter’s hottest party

With colorful, two-tone removable trays and plenty of space, Bodum’s Bar Cart & Tea Trolley ($175, store.moma.org) is ready to roll. Fill Mosser’s Mixing Bowls ($66.50 for set, 2modern.com) with snacks—like nutritional-yeast-dusted Bjorn Qorn ($50 for 30 bags, bjornqorn.com)—and show them off to bring energy to this typically utilitarian item.

Hi-Ho, Silver

Southwestern housewares brand Nambé is known for using upscale materials to bring a little luxury to everyday objects, and the Scoop Server is no exception. This is the chip-and-dip at its sleekest. ($250, nambe.com)

Cooler Than Being Cool

The big cats on the Cheetahs Ice Bucket ($88, katiekime.com) will watch you make a martini with the Georg Jensen Sky Cocktail Shaker ($149, neimanmarcus.com). They’ll also stand sentry for whatever wine you let breathe in Ichendorf Milano’s Alchemy Wine Decanter ($85, comingsoonnewyork.com).

Pour One Out

Though not as bespoke as making drinks to order, batch cocktails are easy to serve from the Mosser Jadeite Panel Pitcher ($41.50, mosserglass.com), and get an elegant upgrade from Anthropologie’s Morgan Coupes ($56, anthropologie.com).