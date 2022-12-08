To cut through the advertising clutter and grab consumers’ attention, legacy food brands have discovered the power of going gross: introducing limited-edition products with taste combinations that ain’t exactly PB&J. These stunt-product campaigns tend to play out like an extended joke between brands and their stans and prompt inevitable waves of headlines à la “No One Asked for This But” and “We Tried This So You Don’t Have To.” Ashlee Humphreys, associate professor of marketing at Northwestern University, says there’s a name for these kinds of attention-grabbing products: schema busters. “You feel the sense of cognitive dissonance and think about it because you want to resolve it,” she explains, adding that legacy brands face less potential blowback because of existing trust. In other words, users engage, and a lot of them wind up thinking, I gotta try this. Here’s how some recent revolting flavors got consumers salivating.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream

Kraft’s ice cream partner, Van Leeuwen, sent samples to influencers and used real-time, geotargeted ads to drive consumers to food trucks, selling out 6,000 pints (at $12 a pop) on the July 2021 launch day, generating 5.3 billion earned media impressions and, according to Kraft Heinz, elevating brand consideration by 4%.

Mtn Dew Flamin’ Hot

The initial launch of this Cheetos/Mtn Dew mashup in August 2021 sold out on the “Dew Store” in under an hour and prompted fiery Twitter reviews (“Like a Code Red with a burn-y aftertaste”). Eight months later, Mtn Dew launched national distribution of its “official drink of Hell” with an Action Bronson/DJ Pauly D event in Hell, Michigan.

Pumpkin Spice Spam

Starbucks’s Pumpkin Spice Latte fervor prompted a fake Pumpkin Spice Spam Facebook post from Hormel in 2017 that received thousands of emoji, shares, and comments (“Goes great with spearmint bacon and lemon eggs”). Two years later, a limited release of the actual product sold out on walmart.com in under seven hours.

The Velveeta Martini

A pandemic-inspired run on comfort food bumped Velveeta sales, so the evil geniuses at Kraft introduced this martini, prompting social mirth (“A mac & cheese martini that screams ‘I give up—but make it classy’”) while also garnering a spot on BLT Steak cocktail menus and a July 2022 live tasting on Today With Hoda & Jenna.

Brach’s Tailgate Candy Corn

This candy corn mix includes game-day flavors like hot dog, hamburger, and popcorn. The July 2022 launch by Brach’s received national coverage from the likes of USA Today plus local news stories everywhere from the NY Post to SFGate. Memorable Twitter review: “I now know what hubris smells like.”

Tropicana Crunch

Billed by Tropicana as “the first cereal made for OJ (and maybe the last),” the original May 2022 giveaway boxes came with a sipping straw to capture every last drop. (Those boxes now fetch $100 on eBay.) Earning coverage in over 1,600 outlets, the stunt racked up 3.87 billion impressions.

Hidden Valley RanchNog

Last year’s introduction prompted such rapturous social comments as “I’ll just add that to my list of reasons to die.” But Hidden Valley may have restored one’s will to live by partnering with mixologists at Whiskey and Rosemary to produce a $50 holiday kit—two glasses, a gold jigger, seasoning packets, and a recipe card.

French’s Mustard Beer

In 2020, French’s partnered with Oskar Blues Brewery, announcing what sounded like a new emetic. The original tweet (“They said we couldn’t, we said hold our #MustardBeer”) prompted only 11 retweets, but the product has since tallied 23 million social impressions and more than two billion earned media impressions.