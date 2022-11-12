A few answers to your burning Mastodon questions

There is a clear need right now for focused, simple information on Mastodon, a long-running decentralized open-source application that ties into the ActivityPub protocol that suddenly is looking very attractive thanks to the wild shifts happening at Twitter.

It is exciting that this application has finally found a mainstream audience. But its creators and fans were not expecting the influx to the level it has emerged, and you can tell this just from the crunch on some of the servers. (On Saturday night, I was getting notifications about replies that were sent six hours prior.)

People are trying to figure out this new, slowly emerging network in real time, and while I can’t say that I know everything about it, I did sign up for it almost at the beginning and have been trying to keep an eye on its evolution in the more than half-decade since. So with the Fediverse scaling up in real time, here are some lessons and starting points that could help you understand how this crazy machine works.