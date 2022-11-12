A few answers to your burning Mastodon questions

This article was adapted from the MidRange newsletter, which is publishing tips on the Mastodon social media network in a pop-up newsletter format called How-To Mastodon.
There is a clear need right now for focused, simple information on Mastodon, a long-running decentralized open-source application that ties into the ActivityPub protocol that suddenly is looking very attractive thanks to the wild shifts happening at Twitter.
It is exciting that this application has finally found a mainstream audience. But its creators and fans were not expecting the influx to the level it has emerged, and you can tell this just from the crunch on some of the servers. (On Saturday night, I was getting notifications about replies that were sent six hours prior.)
People are trying to figure out this new, slowly emerging network in real time, and while I can’t say that I know everything about it, I did sign up for it almost at the beginning and have been trying to keep an eye on its evolution in the more than half-decade since. So with the Fediverse scaling up in real time, here are some lessons and starting points that could help you understand how this crazy machine works.
So, let’s get started.
Thoughts on self-serve ownership, onboarding, and how it shaped the list of Mastodon servers
Everyone who has turned the switch on a Mastodon server made a choice. They decided to run a server, and running a server is generally considered a complex thing to do. But the nice thing about a decision like this is that anyone can make it for themselves.
The problem is, the types of people who run servers generally have different interests from the broader public. As a result, when a mass of new users began to sign up for a Mastodon account, they ran directly into a swarm of servers that seemed poorly optimized for personal interests. Prestige TV fans, hiking enthusiasts, and Swifties found no communities focused on their interests, but if you’re into Ruby or FOSS or STEM or retro tech, server owners on Mastodon already had you covered. When people who know how to run a server self-select, this is what happens.