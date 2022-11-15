Author Andy Greenberg on how a group of investigators untangled the Dark Web

BY Sarah Lynch4 minute read

Crypto crime hit an all-time high in 2021, with scammers taking home some $14 billion. That same year, the IRS’s Criminal Investigation announced that cryptocurrency made up 93% of its seizures—a statistic made even more eye-popping when one considers that Bitcoin only burst onto the scene in 2009.

Andy Greenberg, senior writer at Wired and author of the new book Tracers in the Dark, tells true stories of the dogged investigators chasing crime lords through the crypto underworld. Through interviews with prosecutors, agents, analysts, and even the criminals themselves, Greenberg covers the most momentous crypto cases from the past decade, from the Silk Road to web’s biggest child abuse site. He recounts how clues in the blockchain and increasingly sophisticated tools allowed investigators to follow the money––and in doing so, shines a light on privacy and anonymity on the web. “There was both a really juicy, true crime, detective narrative that spanned a decade, but then also an ideological sea change in how people think of the privacy properties of cryptocurrency that had occurred over that time,” Greenberg says. Fast Company talked with Greenberg about the intricacies of covering the dark web and the big ticket busts that caught some of its most notorious reprobates. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What was it about the dark web and cryptocurrency, specifically, that intrigued you? The dark web, and online anonymity in general, has always had this fascination for me because it creates this interesting drama of seeing people pretend to be someone else or show you who they really are in secret. That creates some incredible stories and circumstances. When Bitcoin first appeared in 2011, the thing that interested me about it was that it seemed to be this cypherpunk holy grail of actual untraceable digital money. I was interested in the ways that Bitcoin could facilitate and monetize this new, completely anonymous economy for good or for ill. Just to be clear, though, I initially misunderstood the privacy promises of Bitcoin. I slowly underwent this evolution in my thinking about it, noticing over the decade that followed that, actually, this is quite traceable. In 2020 or so, I just noticed the sheer number of cases where Bitcoin tracing was a key part of an investigation. So I kind of had this slow-motion epiphany that Bitcoin was in fact the opposite of untraceable, and that it had in fact served as almost a trap for people who had believed the privacy promises it once seemed to offer.

Expand to continue reading ↓