This is what Gen Z thinks about their coworkers’ emoji use

The sneezing emoji doesn’t actually mean you’re sick––at least not anymore. Mallori Albright, 25, thought her millennial coworkers would know that.

A public relations coordinator at Kate Spade New York, Albright and her team were analyzing an influencer’s caption that included the sneezing emoji. This choice confused her millennial team member, so Albright explained that the sneezing emoji now conveys “That’s sick!” or “That’s good!” She’d picked up on the lingo from Gen Z creators on TikTok and quickly realized that, even with just a few years between herself and her coworkers, their understandings of emojis definitely differed.

Emoji use exploded in the 2010s. With their incorporation into Slack, Microsoft Teams, and more, this pictorial language became a popular mode of workplace communication. But much like language itself, emojis have different meanings depending on who is using them.

Ella Glikson is an assistant professor at the Graduate School of Business Administration at Bar Ilan University who has studied how emojis impact perceptions of leaders. She said that industry and gender, for instance, play large roles in what emojis are deemed acceptable at work. For instance, Glikson says IT workers might be more comfortable using emojis at work than finance workers, and women might prefer to keep communication more formal with male managers.