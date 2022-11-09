6 things to consider before switching to Netflix’s new $7 plan

Netflix’s new $6.99-per-month “Basic with ads” plan has started rolling out in the U.S. Aside from the fact that there will be ads–hence the plan name–there are a handful of other little gotchas to consider before downgrading your account.
Most of them probably aren’t deal-breakers if you’re just looking to save on your Netflix subscription, but there are a couple that might be true showstoppers for some people.
Let’s get the big one out of the way first, shall we?
No support for Apple TV (and others)
Buried on a support page deep in the bowels of Netflix’s Help Center is the answer to a vital question: what to do if you fire up Netflix on your favorite device and get a “Basic with ads is not supported” message.
The answer usually involves restarting your device, but there are some devices that simply don’t support the new plan at all. Chief among those: Apple TV. To watch Netflix on Apple TV, you’ll need a basic, standard, or premium plan.
People who use the Netflix for Windows app are out of luck as well, although they should be able to use Netflix in a web browser just fine.