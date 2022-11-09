6 things to consider before switching to Netflix’s new $7 plan

Netflix’s new $6.99-per-month “ Basic with ads ” plan has started rolling out in the U.S. Aside from the fact that there will be ads–hence the plan name–there are a handful of other little gotchas to consider before downgrading your account.

Most of them probably aren’t deal-breakers if you’re just looking to save on your Netflix subscription, but there are a couple that might be true showstoppers for some people.

Let’s get the big one out of the way first, shall we?

No support for Apple TV (and others)

Buried on a support page deep in the bowels of Netflix’s Help Center is the answer to a vital question: what to do if you fire up Netflix on your favorite device and get a “Basic with ads is not supported” message.