5 activewear brands that aren’t full of toxic chemicals

BY Jude Cramer3 minute read

Few things are more personal than what we wear on our bodies. So when the nonprofit Center for Environmental Health reported last month that sports bras and athletic shirts from some of the most popular activewear brands—including Nike, Athleta, and the North Face—contained high levels of the toxic chemical BPA, many consumers were left wondering what brands they could trust to keep them safe.

[Photo: Vibrant Body Co.] There’s no easy answer: BPA and other chemicals like it are found in many plastics, which almost every clothing brand uses to some degree. But these five activewear and intimate apparel brands provide solid alternatives—if at an above-average price point, which is the trade-off for using higher-quality materials. While the Oakland, California-based Center for Environmental Health didn’t specifically test the brands below, it found BPA in only polyester-based clothing with spandex, a combination all of these avoid. And even if these specific options don’t suit your needs, they’re great examples of what to look for in a sustainably minded brand that avoids plastics whenever possible. Reprise Reprise is at the forefront of plant-based activewear, utilizing Tencel, a eucalyptus-based fabric, and organic cotton certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), the highest international standard for textile sustainability and ethical production. GOTS certifications are a good sign you can trust what you’re wearing to be safe for you and the planet.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Reprise] “Pretty much all activewear brands do polyester or recycled polyester,” says Reprise founder Mary Bemis. “We are the only brand that I know that uses just purely Tencel, no other plastic-based things mixed in.” Transparency is also one of Reprise’s key values: It doesn’t hide that its leggings are 7% spandex, a figure it’s hoping to reduce to zero by pursuing plant-based alternatives. [Photo: Ripple Yogawear] Ripple Yogawear Ripple Yogawear, another company bringing natural fabrics to the activewear space, also uses GOTS-certified organic cotton. Its products made from modal, a beech-based fabric, do contain 5% elastane for stretch, but the brand is otherwise plastic-free, part of founder and head designer Adva Bruner’s goal in starting the company.

[Photo: Ripple Yogawear] “In yoga, you breathe not only through your mouth and nose. All your body is breathing,” Bruner says, noting that being covered in synthetic fabric would be akin to trying “to breathe through a nylon bag. [It’s] exactly the same thing,” she says. “So for me, it doesn’t make any sense.” The Very Good Bra The mission of the Very Good Bra is right there in its name: to create a bra that serves both your body and the environment. Its products are entirely plastic-free; in fact, they’re compostable. Even the product’s hooks and eyes are custom-made using organic cotton and Tencel sewing thread. [Photo: Carlotta Moye (photographer)/Robyn Lawley (model)/courtesy the Very Good Bra] “It needed to be botanically circular,” Stephanie Devine, the company’s founder, says. “I needed to create it with 100% natural materials so that when it went into the earth, it could be buried, it could be burned, it could be wormed—everything at the end of life—and it would leave no negative trace.”

advertisement

Vibrant Body Co. The wireless bras from Vibrant Body Co. provide support and comfort using Oeko-Tex-certified fabrics and elastics, meaning they’ve undergone rigorous testing for toxins to meet international standards. (Oeko-Tex is another key certification to look for when shopping for textile-based products.) [Photo: Vibrant Body Co.] “We’ve gotten used to the idea of clean food, we’ve gotten used to the idea of clean beauty, and this is just the next step on that wellness journey,” says Vibrant Body Co. CEO Ali Schwebel. “It’s our mission to educate women so they can make safer choices.” Nagnata Cofounder Laura May Gibbs says Nagnata is a “sustainably minded” brand, not a “sustainable” one. She sees true sustainability as unachievable with modern technology (and warns that brands claiming to be sustainable are likely greenwashing). Instead, Gibbs asserts that Nagnata’s production and materials are as renewable and waste-free as they can be, noting that plastics are avoided where possible.